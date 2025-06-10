Sony's A7R IVA 61MP full-frame beast is now at its lowest price ever!
If you've been eyeing a full-frame mirrorless camera, now might be a great time to upgrade to one that features one of the highest-resolution sensors, with the Sony A7R IVA, now available for just £2,249 at Wex.
With this offer, you save £250 on the 61-megapixel Alpha's regular price tag of £2,499.
Save £250 at Wex This mirrorless camera rivals medium format image quality, featuring a full sensor width capture and oversampled 6K for 4K capture.
The Sony A7R IVA is a true powerhouse system and comes with key upgrades to create professional-level content for photographers and videographers.
It is one of the first mirrorless cameras to use next-gen sensor technology, featuring an impressive 61MP 35mm full-frame black-illuminated CMOS sensor. This not only gets you incredible image quality and ultra-high resolution but also top performance in low-light scenarios.
The Pixel Shift Multi Shooting mode makes it possible to create jaw-dropping 240.8MP composite images – this means you can create imagery with 19,008 x 12,672 pixels (!)
Its real-time tracking iAF is great for both wildlife and sports photography, tracking humans and animals with 567 phase detect AF points, which cover 74% of the sensor. It also features real-time iAF tracking for video.
By getting the A7R IVA, the current Sony Alpha Lens Cashback offer also entitles gives you up to £100 off your next purchases of lenses, microphones, or accessories
