Here's how I broke free from camera gear acquisition syndrome

It’s getting near that time again - as September means a new iPhone. Then there’s a new Android. Then it’s the turn Fujifilm / Canon / Nikon / Sony / Panasonic etc - all of them use tried and tested strategies stretching back as far as the 1930s to make you, the consumer, feel dissatisfied with the equipment you own.

Let’s be frank, you are a subliminal and anonymous target for consumer capitalism and those at the top do this for one simple reason - they stay in business by selling you new products. Simple.

Most media-based products like cameras, computers, musical equipment and many others, have a central strategy, to put you into a constant state of dissatisfaction.

The subject-focused camera you yearn for will never be released, so they include firmware / software / shiny updates to keep you on board. You learn and adapt your championed model, but it only gives around 75% of what you need it to do. Slowly, we become desensitized, used to dissatisfaction and slowly the wheel turns.

The industry fuel is acquisition and consumption. The beauty of this strategy is that we the consumer believe it is a direct path to creative happiness and that in monetary terms it is. The areas where this is most prevalent is in two places in our modern age — advertising in all its forms (YouTube / influencers / social media) and text-based discussion forums - which cultivates and accelerates our desire to purchase. We consume, reflect, and then complete the financial circle of moving our money back into the machine.

What creates the anxiety to purchase can be covered in a number of fundamentals. Does the item look attractive to us? Look at any high-end digital cameras and the form factor is enough to pull us into their tractor beam. Then there is functionality. People are obsessed with technical specs, the online media in particular thriving with clickbait controversy.

Then there is photo-social class - does the product elevate us to a level of satisfactory peer acceptance? Do we then feel connected to a new economic group, or a sense that we could finally achieve creative altitude like never before? It’s all a grand illusion.

After the initial wonder, hard research, handling, contemplation, and purchase phases subside, the brain returns to a base level (look up ‘hedonic adaptation’) and it is here where the forums like Canon Rumors start the cycle once more. The idle mind starts to speculate about imaginary cameras, features and from here the tribalism leads to threads full of conflict and antagonism, that could potentially be extinguished with a gear purchase.

My rule is simple - upgrade when features arrive you cannot live without. In the last 20 years this has been Live View, weather sealing, GPS, WiFi, and recently (for me) 4K video.