Doing it by halves: the history of the half-frame camera

By
published

Pentax and Kodak have re-popularized the half-frame film camera – but its history stretches back to the 1960s

Half frame cameras
(Image credit: Future)

The launch of the Pentax 17, and the Kodak Ektar 35N, has brought half-frame photography to a new generation of photographers. But half-frame has a long history of getting twice as many exposures out of a roll of 35mm film…

Ever since the birth of photography, the key objective driving camera design has been to make them smaller and lighter with minimal compromises to performance and capabilities. The 35mm format was created in the 1890s by slicing 70mm movie film into half lengthwise and was gradually adopted by a number of camera makers, most notably Leitz for its new line of Leica rangefinder cameras. Kodak popularized the format – designating it ‘135’ – in the 1930s and subsequently produced a wide selection of B&W, color negative, and color transparency films. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Paul Burrows
Paul Burrows
Editor

Paul has been writing about cameras, photography and photographers for 40 years. He joined Australian Camera as an editorial assistant in 1982, subsequently becoming the magazine’s technical editor, and has been editor since 1998. He is also the editor of sister publication ProPhoto, a position he has held since 1989. In 2011, Paul was made an Honorary Fellow of the Institute Of Australian Photography (AIPP) in recognition of his long-term contribution to the Australian photo industry. Outside of his magazine work, he is the editor of the Contemporary Photographers: Australia series of monographs which document the lives of Australia’s most important photographers.

Related articles