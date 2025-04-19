"I really wanted to make a camera that has a timeless value like the Chanel No. 5 bottle"

What does the Sigma BF has to do with the iconic Chanel No. 5 bottle?

The Sigma BF is one of its kind. While technical specifications often capture our interest, inspirations that influenced this unique camera design should not be forgotten – and here is an interesting one. Sigma's CEO recently discussed in an interview with DPReview what 'BF' actually stands for, and what a perfume bottle has to do with the camera's design.

While Sigma is well known for its superb technology, it is also recognized for its unique and sometimes 'different' designs. The Sigma BF is no exception and stands out as a revolutionary full-frame mirrorless camera, designed to prioritize the image-making process.

In the interview, Kazuto Yamaki revealed that he drew inspiration from a timeless and iconic brand: Chanel, specifically the bottle of Chanel No.5 perfume.

The Sigma BF's flawless, minimalistic yet distinctive design immediately stands out. This camera celebrates simplicity like no other on the market. Sigma has considered the needs of us photographers, achieving a striking balance between practicality, intuitive operation, and timeless aesthetics.

In the interview, Yamaki explained, “BF stands for beautiful foolishness.” This phrase is inspired by “The Book of Tea.”

This 1906 book by Okakura Kakuzō emphasizes finding beauty in seemingly worthless items, reflecting the spirit of the Japanese tea ceremony and highlighting the cultural significance of simplicity.

Integrating Sigma's origins into a modern camera design is a beautiful aspect, when keeping in mind that Sigma was founded in 1961 by Kazuto Yamaki's father in Setagaya, Japan.

The Sigma BF is currently stated to be released on April 24 (Image credit: James Artaius)

Yamaki elaborated on "beautiful foolishness," explaining that using a camera these days can seem foolish in a world where everyone has a smartphone camera. He noted somewhat humorously that spending seven hours machining an aluminum ingot for a camera part could also be considered beautiful foolishness.

When Yamaki visited an exhibition of Gabrielle Chanel in Tokyo, he was captivated by a hundred-year-old perfume bottle design. "At that time, I thought I really wanted to make a camera that has a timeless value like the Chanel No. 5 bottle."

The classic design of the Chanel No.5 bottle is as iconic as the perfume itself (Image credit: Chanel)

Now we can hold this Sigma "beautiful foolishness" camera in our hands, focusing on capturing everyday subjects with simplicity - in a world where digital photography can sometimes feel overwhelming and a bit shallow, this camera reminds us to focus on what truly matters.

Yamaki’s insights were a refreshing reminder to trust our instincts and to 'just' create imagery without a second thought. Or how he said, "It's about embracing the joy of photography and capturing everyday life in a way that brings you happiness. Beautiful foolishness, if you will."

