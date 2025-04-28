SAVE $300 off the Alice Camera that transforms your phone into Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera

The long-anticipated Alice Camera v1 is about to go on sale at B&H – and will be available with a cool $300 saving

This add-on camera offers a smart, stylish solution for creators who want pro-grade quality without the weight or bulk.

Designed to work in tandem with your smartphone, the Alice Camera is a mirrorless Micro Four Thirds camera that combines cutting-edge hardware with AI-driven software, bringing powerful imaging tools to the palm of your hand.

At its core is an 11MP Sony CMOS sensor with dual-native ISO, delivering rich detail and dynamic range even in challenging light. That’s backed by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and Google’s Edge TPU - essentially, a brain trust of AI computation working behind the scenes. From tracking focus to instant color grading, the result is sharp, vibrant imagery with minimal input from the user.

The build is classic minimalism: a precision-cut aluminum body that weighs in at just 12 ounces (without lens), designed for travel, vlogging, and everyday carry. Alice captures JPEG and DNG stills, records in 4K at 30fps or 2K at 60fps, and offers five AI-enhanced color profiles for a polished finish straight out of camera. Whether you're shooting handheld or mounted, it feels like a professional setup without the usual fuss.

(Image credit: Alice Camera)

Designed to slot seamlessly onto iOS or Android phones between 62mm and 81mm wide, Alice transforms your device into a professional-grade viewfinder and control panel. Through the dedicated app, you can preview your shot, fine-tune settings, and wirelessly transfer content ready for editing or sharing. It also doubles as a USB-C webcam - ideal for high-quality live streams and crystal-clear calls on Zoom, Teams, or Meet.

With 64GB of built-in storage, Wi-Fi 6, and full support for Micro Four Thirds lenses, Alice is more than just a clever gadget—it’s a fully-fledged camera system for modern creators. Whether you're livestreaming, street shooting, or capturing behind-the-scenes content, Alice offers a new way to shoot, edit, and share—with power, portability, and a little bit of magic.