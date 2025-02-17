Save up to $1,300 on Sony cameras and lenses with new winter trade-in offers

Sony has launched its Winter Trade-In Event, giving photographers and videographers a valuable opportunity to upgrade their equipment while receiving significant trade-in bonuses.



The event, which runs for a limited time until March 31, 2025, allows customers to trade in eligible cameras and lenses in exchange for competitive trade-in values plus additional bonuses of up to $800 toward select Sony products, and the ability to gain up to additional $500, totaling $1,300 in savings before you add into the equation what your camera or lens trade-in is worth on their own these deals should be taken seriously!

How the trade-in works

Customers can send in any working interchangeable-lens camera or lens for evaluation. Once approved, the assessed value of the equipment is provided, along with a trade-in bonus that can be applied toward the purchase of select Sony cameras, lenses, and accessories.

For example, those looking to upgrade to the highly regarded Sony FE 24mm f/1.4 GM Lens (currently priced at $1,398.00) can receive an additional $200 trade-in bonus, helping to bring down the cost of their purchase.



Meanwhile, customers interested in the Sony ZV-E1, a popular choice for vloggers and content creators, can benefit from a $150 bonus when trading in their existing gear.

For photographers eyeing Sony’s latest full-frame mirrorless cameras, this event provides an excellent chance to offset the cost by leveraging older equipment.

Latest trade-in deals

Sony A1: was $5,498 now $4,998 at BHPhoto Save $500 in instant savings at B&H. With its 50mp sensor, 8K30 video and ability to capture 30 frames-per-second this is a content creator deam camera

Sony A7CR: was $2,998 now $2,698 at BHPhoto With $300 Trade-in. Bosting the latest 61MP sensor, the ability to shoot 240.8MP images via pixel shit multi-shooting, and 4K video this is a powerhouse in a little package

You can view the whole range of Sony Winter Trade-in deals on B&H's website

Things to note:

The gear being traded must be in working condition, as only functional cameras and lenses are eligible for the promotion. Bonus values are stackable on top of the actual trade-in value of the equipment, allowing customers to maximize their savings.



However, the offer cannot be combined with lens bundles or other promotional discounts, so customers should review the terms carefully before proceeding. Trade-in approvals are processed during regular business hours, and once approved, bonus codes will be emailed to the participant.

With camera technology constantly evolving, upgrading equipment can be an expensive endeavor. The Sony Winter Trade-In Event offers both professionals and hobbyists a way to reduce costs while ensuring they have the latest Sony gear to enhance their photography and videography work.

Whether you're looking to replace aging lenses, switch from DSLR to mirrorless, or simply take advantage of new camera advancements, this trade-in event provides an incentive to make the move.