Russia: Trump's tariffs are delaying Sony's next camera

Rumors are spreading in the Russian camera media that the Sony A7 V is facing "a serious delay" due to President Trump's tariffs on Chinese products, and may not be released until next year.

Camera rumors have been circulating about the Sony A7 V for months, and it was widely expected that the camera would be announced in Q4 2024. However, after reports that the announcement has now been delayed until Q4 2025, it is being claimed that a manufacturing exodus from China is to blame.

"We are not waiting for the A7 V [this year] because it was postponed to 2026," said Russian outlet GetLens via machine translation (thanks to Sony Alpha Rumors for the tip). "The earliest this camera could appear is October 2025, and that's as an announcement."

Apparently Sony, in private briefings at CP+ 2025 in Japan, said that the highly anticipated new camera's reveal is dependent on the stability of the supply chain as manufacturers move production out of China.

"This year at CP+, Sony behind closed doors about the A7 V said that they could show this camera by the end of the year and release it for sale in 2026 if there is a favorable situation in the supply chain.

"It is being adjusted a lot due to the fact that all companies are leaving China one way or another, because large duties are imposed on Chinese products… and since now everyone is actively switching to new factories in Vietnam, in Thailand, in South Korea and so on, there is a serious delay."

ABOVE: Watch the discussion… if you speak Russian!

The A7 V is the latest member of the A7 series, historically Sony's most popular and important camera line. While it has traditionally been home to entry-level full-frame bodies, the Sony A7 IV largely moved away from this trend by offering much higher specs – including a jump from 24.2MP to 33MP.

I've heard all kinds of wild rumors about the A7 V getting an even higher resolution sensor, which seems like it would only further disrupt the product line. However, whatever the resolution, according to GetLens the new model will be getting a new sensor.

"The A7 V, again behind closed doors, it was said that it would receive a new sensor and it would be a pretty interesting camera. Nothing else was said, and again this is rumors, rumors, rumors…"

Is China really the reason for the delay of perhaps Sony's most important camera? It makes logical sense – President Trump's tariff policies have been causing a lot of global upheaval, and many of the camera manufacturers have indeed been shifting production to non-Chinese facilities.

Either way, October will mark four years since the launch of the A7 IV. So we're definitely due a replacement soon!

