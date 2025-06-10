Nikon Z6 III drops to a new low price

A few months back I got excited when the Nikon Z6 III body was reduced to under £2k. But now I have seen an even better deal.

The Nikon Z6 III is a brilliant enthusiast camera, packing in much of the power of the pro-level Nikon Z8 into a full-frame body with a lower 24.5-megapixel count. We raved about it in our five-star review, but the only thing that stopped me from rushing out and buying one was that it was a little on the pricey side at launch - costing £2,699 for the body alone, or in kit with the Nikon Z 24-70mm f/4 S lens for £3,249.

A year on, and you can now get the body for £1,999 - but I have just noticed a better offer with Clifton Cameras having just reduced the cost of the zoom kit to a new low price of £2,299

Nikon Z6 III + 24-70mm f/4: was £2,659 now £2,299 at Clifton Cameras Save £360 at Clifton Cameras The Nikon Z 6 III is packed full of incredible features for photographers and videographers alike. It has a 24.5mp partially stacked full-frame sensor, Expeed 7 processing engine, and 14fps shooting rate using the mechanical shutter (20fps with the electronic shutter). Video-wise, it boasts 6K at up to 60p internal, 4K at up to 60fps, and Full-HD at 240fps.

Standout features include a new ‘partially stacked’ image sensor that enables blistering performance, an ultra-high-res HDR wide gamut viewfinder that gives an ultra-realistic display, and a new vari-angle screen with its front-facing facility that makes the Z6 III much more ideal for vlogging than its predecessors. And for night owl photographers, the autofocus system can practically see in the dark. All in all, this camera is an epic all-rounder.