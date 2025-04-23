This spring, Leica Camera returns to the streets - where it all began. On Saturday, May 3, in collaboration with the Meatpacking Business Improvement District, Leica celebrates a century of the camera that changed everything: the Leica I.

Introduced in 1925, it was the first mass-produced 35mm camera, and it redefined the way the world sees itself. Now, a full day of public programming in New York’s Meatpacking District marks the moment with style, substance, and a nod to both history and future.

(Image credit: Damon Lam / Unsplash)

Mike Giannattasio, President of Leica Camera North America has this to say about the celebration:



“We are thrilled to celebrate Leica's 100 years of innovation in one of the birthplaces of photography, The Leica I camera brought accessibility to the masses, and with this event we're celebrating by taking photography out of the studio and onto the streets of New York City for all to partake.”

The celebration stretches across Gansevoort Plaza and 13th Street with immersive exhibits, artist activations, and even a street art installation by the legendary Stash. Expect portraits by Mark Mann, rare vintage cameras from the Leitz Auction, and a collection of 100 iconic images that have helped define the past century. There's also the return of the Leica Akademie, a digital darkroom experience, and a community Photo Slam hosted by Bil Brown.

“Leica cameras capture history and many of those incredible moments have been captured in the Meatpacking District,” said Jeffrey LeFrancois of the Meatpacking BID.

(Image credit: Leica)

Inside Leica’s flagship and gallery spaces, the celebration continues with "Through Their Eyes," an interactive activation led by Leica Ambassador Mynxii White, and an Aperture Library pop-up featuring live talks and rare titles. Visitors can sip custom Leica-branded coffee, explore Leica’s influence on visual culture, and meet the makers and image-makers shaping photography today. These events are open to the public and designed for all skill levels - no RSVP needed.

The anniversary also coincides with a major gallery exhibition, In Conversation: A Photographic Dialogue Between Yesterday and Today, running May 1 through June 15. It features the work of Bruce Davidson and Sara Messinger, showing how Leica has been both witness and companion to some of photography’s most pivotal voices. Davidson’s Leica Hall of Fame legacy pairs with Messinger’s contemporary vision to create a thoughtful exchange between generations.

Leica M11 100 Years of Leica editions (Image credit: Leica)

As Leica looks back on a century of innovation, it also looks ahead. This New York celebration is one of many worldwide, with additional events in Milan, Dubai, Tokyo, and Shanghai, all culminating in an anniversary week this June in Wetzlar, Germany.