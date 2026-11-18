I’d buy this discounted full-frame Canon camera over the new Canon EOS R8 Mark II – here's why
The Canon EOS R6 Mark II might be years old, but at £1,699 it’s a more premium camera than the R8 Mark II – and it costs less, too
The Canon EOS R6 Mark II is a firm Black Friday camera deal favourite, given that it was released in 2022 and has since been succeeded by the R6 Mark III. True to form, it's going for a very reasonable £1,699 at Wex Photo Video. While browsing the camera retailer’s other wares, I couldn’t help but notice the Canon EOS R8 Mark II at £1,729…
At first glance, the newer R8 Mark II is the more tantalising option: it’s just been released, and it’s a little bit snazzy, taking its design cues from the old Canon T80 film camera. But before the R8 Mark II’s charm lures you in, let’s compare the specs for a moment…
The Canon R6 Mark II might have been released back in 2022, but it betters the new R8 Mark II in a number of ways, including better IBIS, battery life, burst speeds, and more. If you’re looking for your first full-frame camera, this is a decent price.
£1,729 The Canon EOS R8 Mark II surprised me with its retro-cool Canon T80 looks, but under the hood it's a modern full-frame mirrorless camera, with IBIS, 4K 60p, and weather sealing. Promotional offer includes a free Manfrotto Chicago 30 Backpack.
Canon EOS R6 Mark II vs R8 Mark II
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Canon EOS R6 Mark II
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Canon EOS R8 Mark II
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Sensor
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24.2MP full-frame CMOS
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24.2MP full-frame CMOS
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Processor
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Digic X
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Digic X
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Lens mount
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Canon RF
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Canon RF
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Autofocus
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Dual Pixel CMOS AF II, EV -6.5
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Dual Pixel CMOS AF II, EV -7.5
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ISO range
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100-102,400 (50-204,800 expanded)
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100-102,400 (50-204,800 expanded)
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IBIS
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5-axis (up to 8 stops)
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5-axis (up to 7.5 stops)
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Video
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Uncropped 4K up to 60p oversampled from 6K, FullHD at up to 180fps, C-Log3, HDR PQ, 4:2:2 10-bit
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Uncropped 4K up to 60p oversampled from 6K, FullHD at up to 180fps, C-Log3, HDR PQ, 4:2:2 10-bit
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External RAW video output
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6K 60p ProRes RAW
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N/A
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Viewfinder
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3.69m dot OLED, 0.5 inch, 100% coverage, 120fps
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2.36m dot OLED, 0.39 inch, 100% coverage, 120fps
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Memory card
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2x SD UHS-II
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Single SD UHS-II
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LCD
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3-inch, 1.62m dot, vari-angle touchscreen
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3-inch, 1.62m dot, vari-angle touchscreen
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Max burst
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40fps electronic, 12fps mechanical
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40fps electronic, 6fps mechanical
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Connectivity
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Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
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Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
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Weather sealing
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Yes
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Yes
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Battery
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320 photos (EVF)
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150 photos (EVF)
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Size
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138.4x98.4x88.4mm
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131.4x90.0x79.7mm
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Weight
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670g (including battery and memory card)
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546g (including battery and memory card)
As you can see, it’s a close race. The big advantages the Canon EOS R8 Mark II has over the older competition are its smaller and lighter form factor and slightly more advanced AF system. While it shares Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF II, it focuses slightly better in low light and also boasts some AF advancements such as Register People Priority.
Don’t get me wrong, AF is a key consideration and could be the dealbreaker. But elsewhere the R6 Mark II tends to match or, in many cases, exceed the R8 Mark II’s capabilities. For example, IBIS is slightly better, you can shoot external 6K 60p RAW video, the EVF is better, you get a dual SD-card slot, double the maximum mechanical shutter burst speed, and considerably better battery life.
And if you want to save even more on the used market, the Canon EOS R6 Mark II is currently priced from £1,279 at MPB. If newer tech, good looks, AF and a light weight matter to you, go with the Canon EOS R8 Mark II. If you’re looking to save as much as possible, you want more pro-grade appointments, and the option to shoot RAW video, go for the Canon EOS R6 Mark II.
Still undecided? Check out the best Canon cameras.
Mike studied photography at college, honing his Adobe Photoshop skills and learning to work in the studio and darkroom. After a few years writing for various publications, he headed to the ‘Big Smoke’ to work on Wex Photo Video’s award-winning content team, before transitioning back to print as Technique Editor (later Deputy Editor) on N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine.
With bylines in Digital Camera, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, Practical Photography, Digital Photographer, iMore, and TechRadar, he’s a fountain of photography and consumer tech knowledge, making him a top tutor for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters, and more. His expertise extends to everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...
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