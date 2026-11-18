The Canon EOS R6 Mark II is a firm Black Friday camera deal favourite, given that it was released in 2022 and has since been succeeded by the R6 Mark III. True to form, it's going for a very reasonable £1,699 at Wex Photo Video. While browsing the camera retailer’s other wares, I couldn’t help but notice the Canon EOS R8 Mark II at £1,729…

At first glance, the newer R8 Mark II is the more tantalising option: it’s just been released, and it’s a little bit snazzy, taking its design cues from the old Canon T80 film camera. But before the R8 Mark II’s charm lures you in, let’s compare the specs for a moment…

Mike's Pick! Save 23% (£500.99) Canon EOS R6 Mark II: was £2,199.99 now £1,699 at Wex Photo Video The Canon R6 Mark II might have been released back in 2022, but it betters the new R8 Mark II in a number of ways, including better IBIS, battery life, burst speeds, and more. If you’re looking for your first full-frame camera, this is a decent price.

Retro cool Canon EOS R8 Mark II: at Wex Photo Video £1,729 The Canon EOS R8 Mark II surprised me with its retro-cool Canon T80 looks, but under the hood it's a modern full-frame mirrorless camera, with IBIS, 4K 60p, and weather sealing. Promotional offer includes a free Manfrotto Chicago 30 Backpack.

Canon EOS R6 Mark II vs R8 Mark II

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Canon EOS R6 Mark II Canon EOS R8 Mark II Sensor 24.2MP full-frame CMOS 24.2MP full-frame CMOS Processor Digic X Digic X Lens mount Canon RF Canon RF Autofocus Dual Pixel CMOS AF II, EV -6.5 Dual Pixel CMOS AF II, EV -7.5 ISO range 100-102,400 (50-204,800 expanded) 100-102,400 (50-204,800 expanded) IBIS 5-axis (up to 8 stops) 5-axis (up to 7.5 stops) Video Uncropped 4K up to 60p oversampled from 6K, FullHD at up to 180fps, C-Log3, HDR PQ, 4:2:2 10-bit Uncropped 4K up to 60p oversampled from 6K, FullHD at up to 180fps, C-Log3, HDR PQ, 4:2:2 10-bit External RAW video output 6K 60p ProRes RAW N/A Viewfinder 3.69m dot OLED, 0.5 inch, 100% coverage, 120fps 2.36m dot OLED, 0.39 inch, 100% coverage, 120fps Memory card 2x SD UHS-II Single SD UHS-II LCD 3-inch, 1.62m dot, vari-angle touchscreen 3-inch, 1.62m dot, vari-angle touchscreen Max burst 40fps electronic, 12fps mechanical 40fps electronic, 6fps mechanical Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Weather sealing Yes Yes Battery 320 photos (EVF) 150 photos (EVF) Size 138.4x98.4x88.4mm 131.4x90.0x79.7mm Weight 670g (including battery and memory card) 546g (including battery and memory card)

As you can see, it’s a close race. The big advantages the Canon EOS R8 Mark II has over the older competition are its smaller and lighter form factor and slightly more advanced AF system. While it shares Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF II, it focuses slightly better in low light and also boasts some AF advancements such as Register People Priority.

Don’t get me wrong, AF is a key consideration and could be the dealbreaker. But elsewhere the R6 Mark II tends to match or, in many cases, exceed the R8 Mark II’s capabilities. For example, IBIS is slightly better, you can shoot external 6K 60p RAW video, the EVF is better, you get a dual SD-card slot, double the maximum mechanical shutter burst speed, and considerably better battery life.

And if you want to save even more on the used market, the Canon EOS R6 Mark II is currently priced from £1,279 at MPB. If newer tech, good looks, AF and a light weight matter to you, go with the Canon EOS R8 Mark II. If you’re looking to save as much as possible, you want more pro-grade appointments, and the option to shoot RAW video, go for the Canon EOS R6 Mark II.

Still undecided? Check out the best Canon cameras.