I want an all-black OM System OM-3! And while there are no plans for one right now, the camera manufacturer "would definitely like to consider it."

The OM System OM-3 is one heck of a good-looking camera. And I reckon it'd look even better in all-black

Photography website Digital Camera Life has reported on an interview with OM System / Olympus’ product planners Hiroki Koyama and Kyoji Murayama who revealed there are "no plans at the moment" to release an all-black version of the gorgeous, new OM System OM-3, with Hiroki Koyama also stating: “but if we receive any feedback or requests from customers, we would definitely like to consider it.”

Well OM / Olympus, consider this a request!

I’m not, nor have I ever been, a Micro Four Thirds photographer but I’m certainly not immune to the allure of one of the industry’s most legendary and heritage-rich camera brands. I’ve long lusted after the best Olympus cameras, especially the Olympus PEN-F, and just last week, I thought about picking up a little Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV as an everyday carry.

But boy oh boy, do I like the look of the OM System OM-3.

I love my Nikon FM, but I often wish I held out for a black one... (Image credit: Future)

You see, I’m a bit of a sucker for the best retro cameras. I gushed over the Nikon Z fc when I reviewed it and I had a big hand in reviewing the Nikon Zf for N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine. I also bought the only film camera I’ll ever need, the Nikon FM. That’s right, I might shoot primarily on my Nikon Z8, but I secretly wish I looked a little cooler doing so.

And if you ask me, all-black retro cameras are where it’s at. I only bought a silver Nikon FM because I simply couldn’t pass on what was a great deal. But every time I look at that camera, I still wish it was black... To me, a black camera is a thing of understated beauty. Silver is flashy, silver stands out, silver arguably looks more retro, but a black camera is a photographer’s camera. It’s a more utilitarian device that won’t garner as much attention. It’s the camera you take out for serious work. The camera that looks better the more dents and dings it picks up. A real workhorse.

Nikon released the Z fc Black after the fact, and doesn't it look incredible? (Image credit: Nikon Asia)

Now, of course, I don’t really believe a black camera is for serious photographers. Please use whatever color of camera you like! This is just my opinion. However, there’s something else I don’t like about silver cameras and I’ll caveat what I’m going to say with the fact that I haven’t seen the OM System OM-3 in the flesh, so I’ll reserve my judgment.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But when it comes to most modern silver cameras, oftentimes, I don’t think manufacturers quite nail the silver color. At times it can look a little cheap – dare I say tacky? Silver cameras also tend to attract scratches and I just don’t think they look as cool as a worn-in black camera. In fact, look no further than the aforementioned Olympus PEN-F. There's no doubt in my mind that the black version looks better – more premium even – than the silver version.

So, let me know what you think in the comments below. Do you think I’m talking out of my rear LCD? Or do you agree with me? You never know, somebody from OM / Olympus might be taking our comments on board. After all, Nikon only released the Z fc in silver. The Z fc Black only came along later.

Regardless though, ain't the OM System OM-3 a thing of beauty?

You may also like...

I bought a Nikon Z8 two months before the Z6 III launch – did I make a mistake? Want to check out retro wears from another legendary manufacturer? Here are the best Fujifilm cameras. And if you want the most authentic experience going, try the best film cameras.