£999 for the Sony A7 III - that's incredible value!

If you’ve been toying with the idea of switching to Sony, upgrading to full-frame, or diving into the world of the best mirrorless cameras—or maybe all three—now’s the perfect moment to take the leap.



The beloved Sony A7 III has just hit its lowest price ever: it’s currently only £999 at Park Cameras. That’s a massive saving of £469—an amazing deal any time of year!

Sony A7 III | was £1,469 | now £999

Save £469 at Park Cameras

Sony's blockbuster body boasts a 24.2MP full-frame sensor, 10fps burst shooting, twin memory card slots, image stabilization, and 4K video. 💰 Perfect all-round setup

✅ Highly sophisticated AF system

❌ Burst shooting slower than modern standards

Yes, the Sony A7 III first launched in 2018, but don’t let that fool you—this camera is still a powerhouse. At its core, it features a 24.2MP full-frame sensor that delivers stunningly crisp, clean images, with an impressive dynamic range of up to 15 stops and 14-bit RAW output. Whether you’re shooting landscapes, portraits, or low-light scenes, this sensor holds its own against newer models.

The autofocus and video tech in Sony’s latest cameras may have advanced, but the A7 III’s 693-point phase and 425-point contrast-detect AF system are still incredibly reliable. It locks onto subjects quickly and accurately, and the uncropped 4K 24p video is more than capable for most shooting scenarios (though there is a slight crop at 30p).

With 10fps continuous shooting, you can capture fast-moving moments with ease, though keep in mind this isn’t a dedicated sports camera, so the buffer depth is more limited than on pro models. Add in twin memory card slots for extra security, and you’ve got a camera that’s as versatile as it is dependable.

At under £1,000, this is an unbeatable way to step into the Sony full-frame ecosystem, and it’s an incredible bargain for a camera of this caliber. Whether you’re upgrading or starting fresh, the Sony A7 III is a smart, budget-friendly choice that doesn’t compromise on quality.

Make sure to check out the best Sony lenses to go with the A7 III. You might also like to check out more of the best Sony cameras, including the newer Sony A7 IV.