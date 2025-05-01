Fujifilm X-H2S high-speed hybrid camera drops to its lowest price this year

I was lucky enough to go to the launch of the Fujifilm X-H2S – so it has been a camera that holds a special place in my heart. So it was great to spot that this hybrid mirrorless camera has now dropped to its best price this year - costing £1,799 at Clifton Cameras. That's a saving of £500 on the recommended retail price - and £200 less than at Amazon, and some other well-known camera stores.

I love that, unlike most other Fujifilm models, you get an information screen on the top plate of the camera. But it is its high-speed shooting specification that are the big appeal. It has a top motordrive speed for stills of 40fps, with a 40MP resolution. And for video you get open gate shooting with a sensor scan time of just 1/80sec to minimize rolling shutter.

Fujifilm X-H2S body | was £2,399 | now £1,799

Save £500 at Clifton Cameras A fantastic deal on this hybrid camera, with powerful video features makes X-H2S a go-to device – both for hybrid image makers and dedicated motion professionals.

The X-H2S is the more expensive sibling to the X-H2 - so it can be confusing to decide whether the pricier version is the right one for you. The two cameras look and handle the same, but as you can read in our exhaustive Fujifilm X-H2 vs X-H2S comparison there are some serious, if subtle, differences under the hood.

But the easy way, perhaps, to pick the two cameras apart is to think of the X-H2S for speed, and the X-H2 is designed for resolution. But as the H in the name might imply - both of the 2022 X-H models are hybrid cameras - designed for those that need high-performance video as well as great stills shooting.

Fujifilm itself talks about the X-H2S appealing to those who need the faster autofocus - so those shooting sport, aircraft, or wildlife say. And that the X-H2's higher resolution, means it is more attractive to commercial, product and landscape shooters.

Check out the best Fujfilm lenses