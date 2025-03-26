Canon just hacked one of its top mirrorless cams for an entirely new compact video shooter: the Canon EOS R50 V

After adapting high-end mirrorless cameras for cinema, Canon is now giving an entry-level mirrorless a video-focused overhaul – without a price increase. The Canon EOS R50 V morphs the budget-friendly EOS R50 into a video-centric camera without the high-end cost of cinema cameras.

Despite a list of video-focused changes, the new Canon EOS R50 V body-only comes in at $649.99 / £729.99 / AU$1,169, which is slightly less than the original R50’s $679.99 / £749.99 / AU$1,249 list price.

The EOS R50 V carries the same 24MP APS-C sensor as the stills-focused R50, but puts that hardware inside a radically different body. The Canon R50 V leaves out the viewfinder and flash, which makes the video-focused camera the more compact option at more than 10mm shorter and over than 20mm narrower. The R50 V, however, does have a cooling fan and video-focused ports, which makes it slightly wider.

Despite the similar name, Canon says the R50 V was built for video from the ground up. That more compact body also includes a dedicated video record button on the front of the camera, a livestream button, and a tripod attachment point in the grip for vertical shooting.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Canon) (Image credit: Canon) (Image credit: Canon)

The R50 V can shoot 4K 60p video, but employs a crop of the APS-C sensor to do so. Shooting at 4K 30p uses the full sensor width and also oversamples from 6K. Video-centric specs also include YCC 4:2:2 10-bit, Canon Log 3, and FullHD at up to 120fps.

Canon also integrated live streaming and video calling features into the R50 V, including compatibility with the Live Switcher Mobile app – which will now allow users to switch between the view on an iOS device to the camera and back. The R50 V can also stream through a USB connection, HDMI and Wi-Fi.

Canon hasn’t yet shared a battery life rating for the R50 V, but the camera is compatible with an AC power adapter and USB charging with an adapter.

Like the original R50, the entry-level camera doesn’t offer weather sealing or in-body stabilization.

The Canon EOS R50 V is Canon’s first mirrorless camera in the V series, which now also includes the PowerShot V1 and PowerShot V10. The R50 V brings video-focused features and interchangeable lenses to the company’s entry-level tier without breaching cinema-level features like the full-frame Canon EOS R5 C.

The camera also comes with a new kit lens option, the Canon RF-S 14-30mm f/4-6.3 IS STM PZ. The lens is the first in the RF-S series, which is geared for Canon’s crop sensor cameras, to include the PZ or Power Zoom designation. The feature allows for electronically-controlled zoom, enabling custom zoom speed adjustments from the customizable control ring.

Body only, the R50 V will list for $649.99 / £729.99 /AU$1,169 while paired with the 14-30mm PZ lens the kit will cost $849.99 / £959.99 / AU$1,499 That’s less than the cost of Canon’s new video-focused compact camera, the PowerShot V1. In the UK, the R50 V and PZ lens will also be available in a Creator Kit that adds the HG-100TBR grip with BR-E1 Bluetooth remote, plus the DM-E100 microphone and a 32GB memory card.

In the US and Australia, the camera is expected to begin shipping on April 28, with UK shipping beginning on April 10.

