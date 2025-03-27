Pergear launches new super-fast AND super-cheap CFexpress Type A cards

Pergear has launched what could well be the best value CFexpress Type A cards you can currently buy, at least on paper. The new Master Series CFexpress 4.0 Type A Memory Cards are twice as fast as Pergear's first-generation Type A cards, being capable of up to 1780MB/s read and 1600MB/s write speeds, thanks to their next-gen CFexpress 4.0 interface. That should make the cards suitable for 8K 30fps or 4K 120fps raw video recording, as well as lightning-fast transfers to a computer (via a sufficiently quick card reader).

Three capacity options are available: 256GB, 512GB and 1TB, with all claiming equally quick read/write performance.

This continued expansion of the Type A card market is great news for Sony shooters with cameras like the A7R V, A7S III, A7 IV, A1 II and A9 III, who now have a far greater choice of competitively-priced, high-performance cards with which to max out the performance of these cameras.

The Pergear CFexpress 4.0 Type A Master memory cards are on sale now at Amazon, priced at $129/£139.99 for the 256GB capacity, $229/£229.99 for the 512GB variant, while the range-topping 1TB card costs $399.99/£419.99. At this price, only Nextorage's A2 SE range of Type A cards offers comparable value.

What's more, for the next few days Amazon Prime members in the US can get an additional 20% discount on all three Pergear card capacities in the Amazon Big Spring Sale.

