Pergear launches new super-fast AND super-cheap CFexpress Type A cards
Great news for Sony shooters
Pergear has launched what could well be the best value CFexpress Type A cards you can currently buy, at least on paper. The new Master Series CFexpress 4.0 Type A Memory Cards are twice as fast as Pergear's first-generation Type A cards, being capable of up to 1780MB/s read and 1600MB/s write speeds, thanks to their next-gen CFexpress 4.0 interface. That should make the cards suitable for 8K 30fps or 4K 120fps raw video recording, as well as lightning-fast transfers to a computer (via a sufficiently quick card reader).
Three capacity options are available: 256GB, 512GB and 1TB, with all claiming equally quick read/write performance.
This continued expansion of the Type A card market is great news for Sony shooters with cameras like the A7R V, A7S III, A7 IV, A1 II and A9 III, who now have a far greater choice of competitively-priced, high-performance cards with which to max out the performance of these cameras.
The Pergear CFexpress 4.0 Type A Master memory cards are on sale now at Amazon, priced at $129/£139.99 for the 256GB capacity, $229/£229.99 for the 512GB variant, while the range-topping 1TB card costs $399.99/£419.99. At this price, only Nextorage's A2 SE range of Type A cards offers comparable value.This continued expansion of the Type A card market is great news for Sony shooters with cameras like the A7R V, A7S III, A7 IV, A1 II and A9 III, who now have a far greater choice of competitively-priced, high-performance cards with which to max out the performance of these cameras.
What's more, for the next few days Amazon Prime members in the US can get an additional 20% discount on all three Pergear card capacities in the Amazon Big Spring Sale.
Check out our guide to the best CFexpress cards
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.