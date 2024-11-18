Nextorage reveals new, super-fast CFexpress Type A cards

And an equally-impressive Type A card reader

Nextorage NX-A2SE CFexpress Type A Cards
(Image credit: Nextorage)

Nextorage has released a new line of CFexpress Type A cards. But what makes these Type A cards specials is they conform to the latest CFexpress 4.0 standard, meaning they're twice as fast as a typical Type A card.

The new NX-A2SE series consists of three card capacities: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. All are capable of a blisteringly-fast 1900MB/s maximum read speed, and an equally impressive 1700MB/s peak write rate. This makes these new Type A cards just as quick as some of the fastest first-gen CFexpress Type B cards.

Ben Andrews
Ben Andrews

Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. 

