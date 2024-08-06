Is this the cutest light for photographers ever? TTArtisan launches LED shaped like a film canister

The TTArtisan Mini LED Light adds some serious retro kitsch to your camera – and I want one

TTArtisan Mini LED Light
(Image credit: TTArtisan)

If you just can't get enough of that film photography lifestyle, TTArtisan has a new way for you to show your love for the 35mm format right atop your camera – a mini LED light shaped like a 35mm film canister.

This kitschy little light looks adorable with its design perfectly following the Kodak-inspired coloring and fonts seen across popular films like Kodak Portra 400. It even comes complete with a retro cardboard box! I can see this lining the bottom of Christmas stockings of every photography enthusiast this year.

