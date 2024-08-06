Is this the cutest light for photographers ever? TTArtisan launches LED shaped like a film canister

This kitschy little light looks adorable with its design perfectly following the Kodak-inspired coloring and fonts seen across popular films like Kodak Portra 400. It even comes complete with a retro cardboard box! I can see this lining the bottom of Christmas stockings of every photography enthusiast this year.
With a magnetic cold shoe attachment that slips into any standard shoe mount, the canister section of the LED light can easily be snapped on and off in a flash, and weighing in at only 20g, you might not even notice the additional weight. The light also has a lanyard attachment for carrying the LED when not in use.
As expected, for its tiny size, the LEDs are not especially powerful – but they are rated at 250 lumens, which should cover up to 3m (9ft) with a 100º beam angle. TTArtisan is also claiming a 95+ CRI rating for the LEDs, which should ensure accurate color between shots, there are also three temperatures available 3000K / 4500K / 6000K (with a ±200K variance).
The light is powered by a 300mAh rechargeable battery, which TTArtisan promises will provide approximately 80-160 minutes runtime off a 45-minute charge, supplied via its built-in USB-C connection.
Unbelievably, the TTArtisan Mini LED Light costs just $7 / £10, which puts it right in impulse purchase territory (yes, I am hovering over the buy it now button). This mini LED film canister light isn't going to trouble any of the best photography lighting kits, but as a cute way to add a little fun and flair to your camera, I think TTArtisan has hit a home run.
Gareth is a photographer based in London, working as a freelance photographer and videographer for the past several years, having the privilege to shoot for some household names. With work focusing on fashion, portrait and lifestyle content creation, he has developed a range of skills covering everything from editorial shoots to social media videos. Outside of work, he has a personal passion for travel and nature photography, with a devotion to sustainability and environmental causes.