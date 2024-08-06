Is this the cutest light for photographers ever? TTArtisan launches LED shaped like a film canister

If you just can't get enough of that film photography lifestyle, TTArtisan has a new way for you to show your love for the 35mm format right atop your camera – a mini LED light shaped like a 35mm film canister.

This kitschy little light looks adorable with its design perfectly following the Kodak-inspired coloring and fonts seen across popular films like Kodak Portra 400. It even comes complete with a retro cardboard box! I can see this lining the bottom of Christmas stockings of every photography enthusiast this year.

With a magnetic cold shoe attachment that slips into any standard shoe mount, the canister section of the LED light can easily be snapped on and off in a flash, and weighing in at only 20g, you might not even notice the additional weight. The light also has a lanyard attachment for carrying the LED when not in use.

(Image credit: TTArtisan)

As expected, for its tiny size, the LEDs are not especially powerful – but they are rated at 250 lumens, which should cover up to 3m (9ft) with a 100º beam angle. TTArtisan is also claiming a 95+ CRI rating for the LEDs, which should ensure accurate color between shots, there are also three temperatures available 3000K / 4500K / 6000K (with a ±200K variance).

The light is powered by a 300mAh rechargeable battery, which TTArtisan promises will provide approximately 80-160 minutes runtime off a 45-minute charge, supplied via its built-in USB-C connection.

Unbelievably, the TTArtisan Mini LED Light costs just $7 / £10, which puts it right in impulse purchase territory (yes, I am hovering over the buy it now button). This mini LED film canister light isn't going to trouble any of the best photography lighting kits, but as a cute way to add a little fun and flair to your camera, I think TTArtisan has hit a home run.

