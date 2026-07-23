This could be the ultimate solution for video storage and back-ups

If you need an absolutely gargantuan amount of storage space for saving huge uncompressed 8K video files or similar, TerraMaster has the solution for you. The new D8 Hybrid 2 can combine up to 4 SATA HDDs/SSDs and 4 M.2 NVMe SSDs in a single enclosure. This design claims to provide a flexible, high-performance platform for video editing and media libraries, with support for up to 152 terabytes of total capacity, depending on drive configuration. Just remember that the D8 Hybrid 2 is a drive enclosure - you need to choose and purchase the HDDs and/or SSDs to fit inside it separately.

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To ensure your data can be accessed quickly, the D8 Hybrid 2 uses a USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface, enabling read speeds of up to 1020MB/s with a single NVMe SSD. Equip the enclosure with four HDDs and read speeds could top out at 980MB/s, depending on RAID configuration. This performance translates to a 5GB HD movie transferring in around five seconds.

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The D8 Hybrid 2 features TerraMaster Power Management technology to improve energy efficiency, enhance reliability, and deliver faster drive wake-up times. The enclosure also benefits from improved internal airflow, with active cooling coming from an intelligent temperature-controlled fluid dynamic bearing fan rated for over 50,000 hours operation. Tool-free drive trays permit simple and secure installation of HDDs and SSDs: M.2 NVMe SSDs can be installed using a side sliding cover and hand-tightened screws.

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Designed for modern hybrid workflows, the D8 Hybrid 2 supports hot and cold data separation. This allows users to store frequently accessed 'hot' data on NVMe SSDs for high-speed access, while archival data can be stored on high-capacity hard disk drives for cost-effective backup. This two-tier arrangement makes the enclosure ideal for studios, photographers and videographers that manage large volumes of mixed-use data.

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The D8 Hybrid 2 is compatible with Windows, macOS, Linux, NAS systems, and a wide range of file systems. It can connect directly to computers, servers, TVs, set-top boxes, as well as Thunderbolt devices. TerraMaster also includes its complimentary TPC Backupper software for Windows backups, and it works with Apple Time Machine.

The TerraMaster D8 Hybrid 2 is available now at Amazon US for $299.99 (currently $239.99 with 20% coupon) and at Amazon UK for £299.99.