This could be the ultimate solution for video storage and back-ups
Behold, an enclosure with space for up to 8 drives, and 152 TERRABYTES of capacity!
If you need an absolutely gargantuan amount of storage space for saving huge uncompressed 8K video files or similar, TerraMaster has the solution for you. The new D8 Hybrid 2 can combine up to 4 SATA HDDs/SSDs and 4 M.2 NVMe SSDs in a single enclosure. This design claims to provide a flexible, high-performance platform for video editing and media libraries, with support for up to 152 terabytes of total capacity, depending on drive configuration. Just remember that the D8 Hybrid 2 is a drive enclosure - you need to choose and purchase the HDDs and/or SSDs to fit inside it separately.
To ensure your data can be accessed quickly, the D8 Hybrid 2 uses a USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface, enabling read speeds of up to 1020MB/s with a single NVMe SSD. Equip the enclosure with four HDDs and read speeds could top out at 980MB/s, depending on RAID configuration. This performance translates to a 5GB HD movie transferring in around five seconds.
The D8 Hybrid 2 features TerraMaster Power Management technology to improve energy efficiency, enhance reliability, and deliver faster drive wake-up times. The enclosure also benefits from improved internal airflow, with active cooling coming from an intelligent temperature-controlled fluid dynamic bearing fan rated for over 50,000 hours operation. Tool-free drive trays permit simple and secure installation of HDDs and SSDs: M.2 NVMe SSDs can be installed using a side sliding cover and hand-tightened screws.
Designed for modern hybrid workflows, the D8 Hybrid 2 supports hot and cold data separation. This allows users to store frequently accessed 'hot' data on NVMe SSDs for high-speed access, while archival data can be stored on high-capacity hard disk drives for cost-effective backup. This two-tier arrangement makes the enclosure ideal for studios, photographers and videographers that manage large volumes of mixed-use data.
The D8 Hybrid 2 is compatible with Windows, macOS, Linux, NAS systems, and a wide range of file systems. It can connect directly to computers, servers, TVs, set-top boxes, as well as Thunderbolt devices. TerraMaster also includes its complimentary TPC Backupper software for Windows backups, and it works with Apple Time Machine.
The TerraMaster D8 Hybrid 2 is available now at Amazon US for $299.99 (currently $239.99 with 20% coupon) and at Amazon UK for £299.99.
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Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.
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