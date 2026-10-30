These 15 camera lenses are set to vanish from the photography market and some already have
From Pentax to Tamron, Fujifilm and Nikon, these camera lenses are officially confirmed or listed as discontinued
15 camera lenses from Pentax, Olympus, Fujifilm and Nikon are disappearing from the market, with some officially ending their production cycle while others are listed as discontinued by major Japanese retailers, including Yodobashi and Map Camera.
The list includes everything from fast professional zooms and telephoto lenses to compact primes. While retailer listings alone don't confirm a global discontinuation, such changes at Japanese retailers can be an early indication that availability in other markets may soon follow.
Some lenses remain available in the US and UK, although stock is becoming limited and harder to find, while others have successors or alternative options. Here's a breakdown of all 15 lenses, what's known about their status, and where photographers can still buy them.
Discontinued lenses
Pentax
- HD Pentax-DA* 16-50mm f/2.8 ED PLM AW
- HD Pentax-DA 21mm f/3.2 AL Limited
- HD Pentax-D FA* 50mm f/1.4 SDM AW
- HD Pentax-D FA* 70-200mm f/2.8 ED DC AW
- HD Pentax-D FA 28-105mm f/3.5-5.6 ED DC WR
- HD Pentax-D FA* 85mm f/1.4 ED SDM AW
- HD Pentax-D FA 24-70mm f/2.8 ED SDM WR
- HD Pentax-DA 16-85 mm f/3.5-5.6 ED DC WR
- SMC Pentax-DA 18-135 mm f/3.5-5.6 ED AL [IF] DC WR
- HD Pentax-DA 35 mm f/2.8 Macro Limited
- SMC Pentax-DA* 300 mm f/4 ED [IF] SDM
- HD Pentax-D FA 150-450 mm f/4.5-5.6 ED DC AW
Ricoh officially confirmed that the 12 lenses are discontinued, following on from the announcement that production is stopping on all current DSLR cameras.
Olympus
The Olympus silver version is now listed as discontinued at major Japanese retailer Yodobashi. There are OM System branded version of this lenses still available in black, however.
Fujifilm
The Fujifilm XF 50-140mm f/2.8 R LM OIS WR is now listed as discontinued at major Japanese retailers, including Map Camera – hopefully a Mark II version will be announced soon.
Nikon
The Nikon AF-S 105mm f/1.4E ED is listed as discontinued at US retailer B&H.
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Nikon never released a direct mirrorless successor to the telephoto prime. Alternatives are the Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S or the Z 135mm f/1.8 S Plena.
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Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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