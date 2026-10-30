These 15 camera lenses are set to vanish from the photography market and some already have

Some are officially confirmed, some are now listed as discontinued at major Japanese retailers: Here are the lenses that will leave the market

15 camera lenses from Pentax, Olympus, Fujifilm and Nikon are disappearing from the market, with some officially ending their production cycle while others are listed as discontinued by major Japanese retailers, including Yodobashi and Map Camera.

The list includes everything from fast professional zooms and telephoto lenses to compact primes. While retailer listings alone don't confirm a global discontinuation, such changes at Japanese retailers can be an early indication that availability in other markets may soon follow.

Some lenses remain available in the US and UK, although stock is becoming limited and harder to find, while others have successors or alternative options. Here's a breakdown of all 15 lenses, what's known about their status, and where photographers can still buy them.

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Discontinued lenses

Pentax

In the US and the UK, the availability of the listed Pentax lenses is shrinking with some models not being available anymore (Image credit: Hillary K Grigonis / Future)

Ricoh officially confirmed that the 12 lenses are discontinued, following on from the announcement that production is stopping on all current DSLR cameras.

Olympus

The Olympus silver version is now listed as discontinued at major Japanese retailer Yodobashi. There are OM System branded version of this lenses still available in black, however.

Fujifilm

The Fujifilm XF 50-140mm f/2.8 R LM OIS WR is still available in the US for $1,899 and in the UK for £1,449 with limited stock (Image credit: Digital Camera World)

The Fujifilm XF 50-140mm f/2.8 R LM OIS WR is now listed as discontinued at major Japanese retailers, including Map Camera – hopefully a Mark II version will be announced soon.

Nikon

In Japan, the AF-S 105mm f/1.4E ED is mostly sold out (Image credit: Nikon)

The Nikon AF-S 105mm f/1.4E ED is listed as discontinued at US retailer B&H.

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Nikon never released a direct mirrorless successor to the telephoto prime. Alternatives are the Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S or the Z 135mm f/1.8 S Plena.

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