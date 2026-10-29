Zeiss reminds us it still makes Leica M lenses – but after 22 years, isn't it time for them to give us something new?

Zeiss has reminded the photography world that it is still making lenses for the Leica M-mount, and while that might sound like good news for rangefinder enthusiasts, I can't help but feel that it also highlights just how little has changed in more than two decades.

According to Leica Rumors, the German optics manufacturer recently took to social media to remind photographers that its ZM lens lineup is still very much alive, offering a respectable selection of optics for Leica's legendary M system. And while I am certainly pleased to see another established name supporting the M-mount, I do wonder whether Zeiss has become a little too comfortable relying on its past successes, rather than looking toward the future.

To put things into perspective, the Zeiss ZM system dates all the way back to 2004, when lenses including the Biogon T* 21mm f/2.8 ZM were first announced. That was 22 years ago, and while the range has seen some additions over the years, including the excellent Distagon T* 35mm f/1.4 ZM introduced in 2014, the overall lineup has remained remarkably familiar. Today, Zeiss still offers everything from the ultra-wide Distagon T* 15mm f/2.8 to the classic Planar T* 50mm f/2, providing Leica photographers with a healthy selection of focal lengths. However, when you consider just how much the camera industry has evolved since 2004, it does feel as though Zeiss has largely been standing still, particularly when it comes to developing something genuinely new for the M system.

Of course, there is absolutely no denying the optical quality of Zeiss lenses. The company has built its reputation on producing exceptional glass, and its ZM lenses are no exception, offering excellent sharpness, contrast, beautiful rendering, and the sort of mechanical construction that feels perfectly at home on a Leica rangefinder. Perhaps more importantly, they deliver much of what photographers love about Leica lenses without the considerably higher price tag that often comes with that famous red dot. For anyone looking to build a Leica M system without spending a small fortune on native optics, Zeiss remains a compelling alternative, and I would certainly never discourage anyone from considering one. After all, a great lens doesn't suddenly become a bad lens simply because it is getting older.

However, as someone who shoots with Leica M cameras regularly, I can't help but feel that the ZM system is beginning to show its age. Leica has continued to refine its optical designs, introducing close-focusing capabilities and making the most of modern digital M cameras, while other third-party manufacturers have been pushing the boundaries of what affordable rangefinder lenses can offer. Zeiss, meanwhile, seems content to keep offering essentially the same familiar designs, with little indication of a major refresh on the horizon. I would personally love to see a new generation of ZM lenses, perhaps with more compact designs, improved close-focusing capabilities, or even entirely new optical formulas that take advantage of today's increasingly demanding digital sensors. Zeiss certainly has the expertise to make it happen, which makes its apparent lack of ambition in this particular corner of the market all the more frustrating.

Then again, perhaps I am missing the point entirely. One of the greatest attractions of the Leica M system is that it doesn't demand constant technological reinvention, and a lens designed more than two decades ago can still produce incredible photographs today.

There is something rather refreshing about a manufacturer continuing to support products that have already proven themselves, rather than replacing them simply for the sake of having something new to sell. As the old saying goes, "if it ain't broke, don't fix it," and perhaps that is exactly the philosophy Zeiss has adopted. Nevertheless, while I am delighted that Zeiss hasn't abandoned the Leica M-mount, I would love its next announcement to be about an exciting new lens rather than another reminder that it still makes the old ones.

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Because after 22 years, surely it is time for something new?

Check out our guide to the best Leica M lenses