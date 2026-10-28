Retro camera designs are a longstanding trend in photography. But while photographers have multiple options for retro-inspired digital cameras, a retro-inspired lens is arguably much harder to find.

That’s what grabbed my attention when Sigma announced a new “CL” lens series last week, which will debut in 2027 with the L-Mount and E-Mount Sigma 50mm f/1.4 CL DG Contemporary.

The upcoming 50mm lens looks quite retro with its metal exterior and focal distance scale. But Sigma seems to hint that the new CL lens isn’t just about a retro look to the lens itself, but to the image that it creates too.

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Sigma describes the images coming from the lens as a “gentle softness within the in-focus plane” and a “soft rendering of texture that helps the subject stand out.”

Sigma has so far only announced the development of the lens for a Spring 2027 launch, but Australian photographer Mitch Lally tested an early sample at a portrait shoot and described it this way: “The subject remains sharp and detailed, but the transition into the out-of-focus areas has a softer, less clinical quality. Wide open at F1.4, the backgrounds have a softness and character that adds to the overall feel of the image.”

Image shot with the Sigma 50mm f/1.4 CL DG Contemporary (Image credit: Sigma / Mitch Lally)

That “less clinical quality” grabbed my attention. Retro cameras and photographs that look like they were shot on film are trending – but the lens is half the equation to getting that look and often forgotten.

Modern camera lenses have made significant strides forward in creating tack-sharp subjects and fighting off flare and ghosting with modern coatings. But at what point does a lens become too technically perfect?

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I want a reasonably sharp subject, but not so sharp that I can count the pores in my portraits. This feels particularly true lately: toss an overly sharp, “perfect” image on the internet today, and watch the AI accusations roll in. I’ve even started toning down the skin edits in my portraits. Skin without texture isn’t human.

And then, there’s lens flare. Many modern lenses brag about using coatings to prevent lens flare, but I actually love lens flare most of the time. Yes, there are scenarios when I want full clarity in challenging backlight, but most of the time, I’d rather have streaky golden light.

I’ve adapted old film lenses to my modern mirrorless camera in order to really try to get a more film-like look on digital. But I want to have my cake and eat it too – I want lenses that have both character and modern features. I’ve taken to using a warm diffusion filter on a majority of my portraits so I can get warm tones and glowing light, but on a modern autofocus lens.

Looking at the sample images from the Sigma 50mm f/1.4 CL DG Contemporary, I’m drawn to the soft colors and smooth bokeh. The subject still looks sharp, but not overly so, and there’s a nice fall-off to that soft background.

While Sigma has already shared a full set of technical specifications, the development announcement lacks a key detail: Price. The upcoming CL will be smaller and lighter than Sigma’s 50mm f/1.4 Art. I think if it’s also more affordable, it may draw a lot of photographers who prefer a softer, more retro style.

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