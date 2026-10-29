Nikon Z-mount 120-300mm f/2.8 professional sports lens available to order from today, as full specifications are released

Nikon has officially announced the Nikkor Z 120-300mm f/2.8 TC VR S – a fast telephoto zoom with a built-in teleconverter – which will go on sale from the middle of November. The lens which will be become a must-have for professional sports photographers was teased as a development announcement by Nikon back in May.

The lens is the modern successor to the 300mm f/2.8, which was the standard lens of action photographers in years gone by, and is a full-frame Z-mount replacement for Nikon's own 120-300mm f/2.8E AF-S FL ED SR VR for its autofocus DSLRs.

The lens not only provides a constant aperture zoom range, but offers a 1.4x teleconverter that can be engaged with a flick of a switch - stretching the maximum focal length to 420mm (with the maximum aperture dropping to f/4).

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Weighing in at 2735g, or just over 6 lbs, it is around 1.5 lb (705 g) ligher than its F-mount predecessor, despite the addition of the teleconverter.



It becomes the third pro telephoto lens in the Nikon Z lens range to come with this built-in teleconverter facility, joining the existing the Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S and the Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S.

The Nikon Z 120-300mm f/2.8 TC VR S features a tripod collar that can be attached to Arca-Swiss screw-type quick-release clamps on tripods and monopods (Image credit: Nikon)

The lens has a rear drawer for 46mm filters as well as allowing the use of massive 112mm front screw-on filters . (Image credit: Nikon)

Specifications

Mount: Nikon Z

Full frame: Yes

Autofocus: Yes

Stabilization: Yes (up to 6.5 stops)

Lens construction: 30 elements in 24 groups

Angle of view: 20° 20′ to 8° 10′ (14° 40′ to 5° 15′ with teleconverter)

Diaphragm blades: 9

Minimum aperture: f/32 / 45

Minimum focusing distance: 2m at 300mm, 0.98m at 120mm

Maximum magnification ratio: 0.14x / 0.2x

Filter size: 112mm (plus 46mm rear drop-in)

Dimensions: 5.1 x 14 in / 128 x 1,353.5mm

Weight: 96.5oz / 2,735 g)

Diagram illustrating the position of the sealing gaskets around the lens barrel to block dust and moisture from entering (Image credit: Nikon)

The lens uses a Silky Swift VCM (SSVCM) autofocus motor which Nikon claims is its most advanced AF motor, driving focus elements with extraordinary speed, accuracy and quietness.

An anti-reflective Arneo coating developed by Nikon has been used in conjunction with Nano Crystal Coat, to further reduce ghost and flare effects caused by incident light entering the lens vertically. This this is allow for the outstandingly clear capture of images even when a light source is located within the frame. Diagonal incident light, meanwhile, is dealt with using a Meso Amorphous coating on the lens.

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Pricing

Nikon Z 120-300mm f/2.8 TC VR S is available to pre-order from to day for $13,999 / £13,999 / AU$21,999 and is expected to start shipping from mid November.



🇺🇸 Pre-order at BH Photo for $13,999

🇬🇧 Pre-order at London Camera Exchange for £13,999

🇦🇺 Pre-order at Teds Cameras for AU$21,999