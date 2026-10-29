Nikon Z-mount 120-300mm f/2.8 professional sports lens available to order from today, as full specifications are released
Nikon told us it was working on the Nikon Z 120-300mm f/2.8 TC VR S back in May – and now the full details and pricing are released ahead of it actually going on sale in November
Nikon has officially announced the Nikkor Z 120-300mm f/2.8 TC VR S – a fast telephoto zoom with a built-in teleconverter – which will go on sale from the middle of November. The lens which will be become a must-have for professional sports photographers was teased as a development announcement by Nikon back in May.
The lens is the modern successor to the 300mm f/2.8, which was the standard lens of action photographers in years gone by, and is a full-frame Z-mount replacement for Nikon's own 120-300mm f/2.8E AF-S FL ED SR VR for its autofocus DSLRs.
The lens not only provides a constant aperture zoom range, but offers a 1.4x teleconverter that can be engaged with a flick of a switch - stretching the maximum focal length to 420mm (with the maximum aperture dropping to f/4).
Weighing in at 2735g, or just over 6 lbs, it is around 1.5 lb (705 g) ligher than its F-mount predecessor, despite the addition of the teleconverter.
It becomes the third pro telephoto lens in the Nikon Z lens range to come with this built-in teleconverter facility, joining the existing the Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S and the Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S.
Specifications
Mount: Nikon Z
Full frame: Yes
Autofocus: Yes
Stabilization: Yes (up to 6.5 stops)
Lens construction: 30 elements in 24 groups
Angle of view: 20° 20′ to 8° 10′ (14° 40′ to 5° 15′ with teleconverter)
Diaphragm blades: 9
Minimum aperture: f/32 / 45
Minimum focusing distance: 2m at 300mm, 0.98m at 120mm
Maximum magnification ratio: 0.14x / 0.2x
Filter size: 112mm (plus 46mm rear drop-in)
Dimensions: 5.1 x 14 in / 128 x 1,353.5mm
Weight: 96.5oz / 2,735 g)
The lens uses a Silky Swift VCM (SSVCM) autofocus motor which Nikon claims is its most advanced AF motor, driving focus elements with extraordinary speed, accuracy and quietness.
An anti-reflective Arneo coating developed by Nikon has been used in conjunction with Nano Crystal Coat, to further reduce ghost and flare effects caused by incident light entering the lens vertically. This this is allow for the outstandingly clear capture of images even when a light source is located within the frame. Diagonal incident light, meanwhile, is dealt with using a Meso Amorphous coating on the lens.
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Pricing
Nikon Z 120-300mm f/2.8 TC VR S is available to pre-order from to day for $13,999 / £13,999 / AU$21,999 and is expected to start shipping from mid November.
🇺🇸 Pre-order at BH Photo for $13,999
🇬🇧 Pre-order at London Camera Exchange for £13,999
🇦🇺 Pre-order at Teds Cameras for AU$21,999
Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Sony A7 IV, alongside his old Nikon D800 and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He is the author of a number of books including The Book of Digital Photography, which has been translated into a dozen different languages.
In addition to his expertise in photography and videomaking, he has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
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