The new Samyang x Schnieder-Kreuznach zoom lens goes on display at The Photography & Video Show 2025

The Photography & Video Show 2025 kicks off today at the ExCel in London, UK, featuring a wide range of brands showcasing the latest photography and video equipment.

One lens that is sure to grab attention is the new Samyang x Schneider-Kreuznach AF 14-24mm f/2.8. This collaboration brings together traditional German engineering and modern mirrorless lens design.

The 14-24mm f/2.8 was first displayed at CP+ 2025 last week, generating excitement with the return of the renowned German optics specialist, Schneider-Kreuznach. The announcement of this collaboration came as a surprise, but seeing the lens in person and speaking with a Samyang representative at the show made it clear that this partnership makes perfect sense.

Recently, Samyang has impressed with its mirrorless lens offerings, contributing to the rise of high-quality third-party lenses from Asia that provide excellent autofocus and optical performance at an affordable price point. This makes Samyang's autofocus lenses appealing to both photographers and videographers. However, the Samyang lineup has predominantly consisted of prime lenses, lacking zoom options – until now, with the introduction of Schneider-Kreuznach.

Notably, the Samyang x Schneider-Kreuznach AF 14-24mm f/2.8 is only the second autofocus zoom lens from Samyang. It leverages Schneider-Kreuznach's long history of premium optics, produced at their factory in Japan.

While the lens is currently a working prototype and final designs are yet to be confirmed, it offers a compact and versatile zoom with quick and accurate autofocus. Additionally, it features a constant wide aperture of f/2.8, allowing for impressive subject separation and smooth bokeh.

With its 14-24mm focal range, this lens is an excellent choice for landscape and astrophotographers, as well as being lightweight and travel-friendly.

The lens also includes a USB-C interface on the underside, enabling firmware updates and improvements without requiring a separate dock.

This lens is expected to be the first of several new Samyang Schneider-Kreuznach zoom lenses, enhancing Samyang's offerings while keeping the Schneider name active in the photography industry.

Currently available only for the Sony FE mount, discussions are underway for potential future mount options. The Samyang x Schneider-Kreuznach AF 14-24mm f/2.8 is scheduled for a May 2025 release, with pricing yet to be confirmed.

You can view this lens and other Samyang products at The Photography & Video Show 2025 at booth B30.

