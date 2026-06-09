Viltrox’s new portrait primes sit in the telephoto family, yet only weigh about as much as a can of soda – and sell for under $400 / £400. The Viltrox AF 75mm f/1.8 EVO and AF 90mm f/2.2 EVO, unveiled on June 8, mix bright optics with a compact design.

The two prime lenses join VIltrox’s Evo series, which sits in both cost and size between the Chinese optics brand’s Air and Pro series, alongside previously launched 35mm f/1.8, 55mm f/1.8, and 85mm f/2.0 Evo lenses.

Both the new Viltrox AF 75mm f/1.8 Evo and 90mm f/2.2 Evo lenses are multi-mount optics made for APS-C camera bodies, including the Sony E, Nikon Z, and Fujifilm X mounts.

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As part of the Evo series, Viltrox worked to keep the lenses compact and lightweight - right around the weight of a 12-ounce can of soda. The 90mm weighs about 320g / 11.2 ounces, while the shorter 75mm weighs about 355g.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Viltrox) The Viltrox AF 90mm f/2.2 Evo (Image credit: Viltrox)

Both lenses use the same type of autofocus – an STM or stepping motor that the company says delivers both speed and precision. The 75mm can focus as close as .74m / 29.5 inches away, with the 90mm minimum focus distance almost identical at .74m / 29.1 inches.

The lenses share a handful of design features, including the option to switch between a clicked or clickless aperture ring, an Fn button, and a USB-C port for firmware updates. Both lenses also share a 58mm filter thread size.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: VIltrox) (Image credit: VIltrox) (Image credit: VIltrox)

The Viltrox AF 75mm f/1.8 EVO is a shorter telephoto prime that’s equivalent to a 112mm focal length on full-frame. The longer focal length helps bring in more distant subjects and compresses the background, further helped along by that f/1.8 aperture.

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The new 90mm, meanwhile, is a 135mm equivalent designed for tighter portrait crops. Viltrox says the 90mm focal length is also ideal for more distant street scenes, as well as photographing pets and travel.

Viltrox says that both lenses are built to suppress colored fringing and minimize vignetting.

While judging a lens by a spec sheet is difficult to do, Digital Camera World’s Matthew Richards was able to test the new lenses, giving both the 75mm and 90mm five stars for a balance of image quality, features, and price.

While the new Viltrox lenses may not have the brightest apertures for their respective focal lengths, the new lenses similarly launch at a competitive price point. The 75mm retails for $329 / £319 / CA$479 and the 90mm for $369 / £359 / CA$539. (Australia pricing has not yet been announced, but that converts to about AU$466 and AU$523.)

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