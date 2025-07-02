Sony's 400‑800mm monster‑zoom drops to a record‑low price

Sony’s new FE 400-800mm f/6.3-8 G OSS lens has just dropped to its lowest-ever price - £2,294.10 at Clifton Cameras when you apply the exclusive discount code for £254.90 off.

That’s a serious saving on one of the most exciting telephoto zooms Sony has ever released. With incredible reach and built-in optical stabilisation, this lens is tailor-made for wildlife, motorsport and aviation shooters who need serious focal length without the bulk or the price tag of a prime.

What makes the 400-800mm so impressive is just how compact and versatile it is for the range on offer. Sony’s autofocus is fast and sticky, locking onto distant subjects with precision. It’s sharp across the frame, even at the long end, and the variable aperture is a small trade-off for a lens that delivers this kind of flexibility in a single package. This is a go-anywhere, shoot-anything super-zoom.

At just over two grand, this deal opens the door to ultra-telephoto photography for more than just working pros. Whether you're tracking birds in flight or freezing action on the racetrack, the 400-800mm is lightweight enough to shoot handheld, but still packs a punch when it comes to reach and clarity. It’s part of Sony’s G-series, so image quality and bokeh don’t take a back seat either.

If you’ve been holding out for the right moment to invest in a long lens, this is it. A £254.90 discount on a brand-new super-zoom like this is rare - especially one that’s only just launched. Fast, flexible, and ridiculously capable, the FE 400-800mm f/6.3-8 is the kind of lens that changes the way you shoot. And right now, it’s available for a price that’s hard to ignore.