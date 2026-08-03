Can you go faster for less? Pergear's latest nifty fifty looks like a bargain

Pergear has launched a new fast standard prime for Sony E, Nikon Z, Canon RF and L-mount cameras.

(Image credit: Pergear)

The Pergear 50mm f/1.4 is a full-frame, manual focus lens with a larger than average maximum aperture for a low-cost 'nifty fifty' optic. As such, Pergear claims the lens enables distinct subject separation, as "out‑of‑focus regions dissolve into lush, creamy softness", helped by the well-rounded 12-blade aperture diaphragm. The f/1.4 aperture also makes the lens very useful in low light environments.

(Image credit: Pergear)

The lens uses a 6-element optical design arranged in 6 groups and includes a multi‑layer, anti‑reflective coating. This is said to effectively suppress flare and ghosting, while improving contrast and colour saturation.

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(Image credit: Pergear)

Despite its budget price tag, the lens features an all-metal barrel with a tactile diamond-knurled focus ring for improved grip and focussing precision. Weight has been kept to a reasonable 255g, partly thanks to the compact 66mm lens diameter and 43.5mm barrel length. The lens has a minimum focussing distance of 0.6m, takes 52mm filters, and is fully manual, on account of there being no electronic contacts for lens-body communication.

However, with a retail price of $129 (£96, currency conversion), the Pergear 50mm f/1.4 still seems like incredible value for money.

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