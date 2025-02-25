Sony FE 400-800mm f/6.3-8.0: specs leak, launch imminent?
Sony's longest-ever E-mount lens could be just hours away from being revealed
A few weeks ago Sony Alpha Rumors published leaked photos showing what was claimed to be a Sony 400-800mm f/6.3-8.0 lens. If real, this would be Sony's longest-ever E-mount lens, and with a speculatory price tag of around $2,500, it would also be relatively well priced. Now Sony Alpha Rumors claims to also have the official specs for the lens. The source says the lens will be officially announced on February 26th at 3pm GMT, along with a new 16mm f/1.8 G.
Read more:
Sony FE 200-600mm f/5.6-6.3 G OSS full review
The best Sony lenses in 2025
|Row 0 - Cell 0
400-800mm f/6.3-8 G
16mm f/1.8 G lens
Elements/groups
27/19
15/12
Aperture blades
11
11
Filter thread
105mm
not stated
Min. focus distance
1.7-3.5m
15cm
Dimensions
119.8 x 346mm
73.8x75mm
Weight
2,475g
304g
Price
€2,999
€999
Availability
March
April
The 400-800mm is also said to feature a full-time DMF switch, along with internal zoom, optical stabilization, and support for teleconverters. As for the 16mm f/1.8; that will allegedly use the same linear focussing motor as previously featured in Sony's 14mm F1.8 G Master lens, and its optical stack reportedly includes aspherical and extra-low dispersion glass.
The Euro pricing for each lens is supposedly accurate, but there's currently no information on what US and UK pricing may be. We can't independently verify the source of this leak, but at this late stage before the alleged formal launch, it would seems plausible that much - if not all - of these specs could well be correct.
Story credit: Sony Alpha Rumors
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.