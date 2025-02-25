Sony FE 400-800mm f/6.3-8.0: specs leak, launch imminent?

A few weeks ago Sony Alpha Rumors published leaked photos showing what was claimed to be a Sony 400-800mm f/6.3-8.0 lens. If real, this would be Sony's longest-ever E-mount lens, and with a speculatory price tag of around $2,500, it would also be relatively well priced. Now Sony Alpha Rumors claims to also have the official specs for the lens. The source says the lens will be officially announced on February 26th at 3pm GMT, along with a new 16mm f/1.8 G.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 400-800mm f/6.3-8 G 16mm f/1.8 G lens Elements/groups 27/19 15/12 Aperture blades 11 11 Filter thread 105mm not stated Min. focus distance 1.7-3.5m 15cm Dimensions 119.8 x 346mm 73.8x75mm Weight 2,475g 304g Price €2,999 €999 Availability March April

(Image credit: Sony Alpha Rumors)

The 400-800mm is also said to feature a full-time DMF switch, along with internal zoom, optical stabilization, and support for teleconverters. As for the 16mm f/1.8; that will allegedly use the same linear focussing motor as previously featured in Sony's 14mm F1.8 G Master lens, and its optical stack reportedly includes aspherical and extra-low dispersion glass.

The Euro pricing for each lens is supposedly accurate, but there's currently no information on what US and UK pricing may be. We can't independently verify the source of this leak, but at this late stage before the alleged formal launch, it would seems plausible that much - if not all - of these specs could well be correct.

Story credit: Sony Alpha Rumors