Sony FE 400-800mm f/6.3-8.0: specs leak, launch imminent?

News
By
published

Sony's longest-ever E-mount lens could be just hours away from being revealed

Possible photo of rumored Sony FE 400-800mm f/6.3-8.0 lens
(Image credit: Sony Alpha Rumors)

A few weeks ago Sony Alpha Rumors published leaked photos showing what was claimed to be a Sony 400-800mm f/6.3-8.0 lens. If real, this would be Sony's longest-ever E-mount lens, and with a speculatory price tag of around $2,500, it would also be relatively well priced. Now Sony Alpha Rumors claims to also have the official specs for the lens. The source says the lens will be officially announced on February 26th at 3pm GMT, along with a new 16mm f/1.8 G.

Read more:
Sony FE 200-600mm f/5.6-6.3 G OSS full review
The best Sony lenses in 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Row 0 - Cell 0

400-800mm f/6.3-8 G

16mm f/1.8 G lens

Elements/groups

27/19

15/12

Aperture blades

11

11

Filter thread

105mm

not stated

Min. focus distance

1.7-3.5m

15cm

Dimensions

119.8 x 346mm

73.8x75mm

Weight

2,475g

304g

Price

€2,999

€999

Availability

March

April

Possible photo of rumored Sony FE 400-800mm f/6.3-8.0 lens

(Image credit: Sony Alpha Rumors)

The 400-800mm is also said to feature a full-time DMF switch, along with internal zoom, optical stabilization, and support for teleconverters. As for the 16mm f/1.8; that will allegedly use the same linear focussing motor as previously featured in Sony's 14mm F1.8 G Master lens, and its optical stack reportedly includes aspherical and extra-low dispersion glass.

The Euro pricing for each lens is supposedly accurate, but there's currently no information on what US and UK pricing may be. We can't independently verify the source of this leak, but at this late stage before the alleged formal launch, it would seems plausible that much - if not all - of these specs could well be correct.

Story credit: Sony Alpha Rumors

See more Lenses News
TOPICS
Ben Andrews
Ben Andrews

Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.