Could Sony be about to launch its longest-ever E-mount lens?

Sony could be about to launch it's longest-ever E-mount lens. If Sony Alpha Rumors is correct, Sony might be readying a 400-800mm f/6.3-8.0 lens, with a price speculated to be around $2500. That's almost reasonable for such a long focal length, especially when you consider the Sony FE 600mm f/4 GM OSS sells for around $13,000/£12,000.

(Image credit: Sony Alpha Rumors)

A source has also provided pictures of the alleged new 400-800mm lens, which appears outwardly similar to Sony's existing FE 200-600mm F5.6-6.3 G OSS, though the source says the 400-800mm is slightly bigger and heavier; possibly around 2.5kg. If the lens does indeed materialize, it would be the longest lens in Sony's E-mount line-up, and an ideal tool for wildlife photography and birdwatching.

As for when we might actually get an official launch - it's suggested that Sony could reveal the lens, along with a new 16mm f/1.8 G, at the CP+ 2025 show in Japan, which takes place between 27th February and 2nd March.

Story credit: Sony Alpha Rumors