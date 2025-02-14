Sirui's next lenses could have interchangeable mounts to use one lens across multiple camera brands

Sirui, a lens manufacturer well-regarded for its high-quality yet affordable cine lenses, will soon launch a new series of budget-friendly full-frame cinema lenses via Kickstarter, with powerful specs and innovative design. But the most unique feature? The ability to swap the lens mount to use the optics on multiple camera systems.

The Sirui Vision Prime 1 (VP-1) series consists of 24mm, 35mm, and 50mm lenses and introduces an innovative feature that enables users to swap the lens mount themselves; a move that could offer unparalleled versatility for filmmakers and content creators. With a native Sony E-mount design and user-changeable mounts for Canon RF, Nikon Z, and L systems included in the box, the VP-1 series allows creators to DIY a mount conversion by removing a few screws.

This adaptability could make the lenses a convenient and versatile choice for independent filmmakers and production teams who work with various mirrorless camera systems. Sirui has built a reputation for delivering impressive budget-friendly cine lenses, and the VP-1 series looks to follow suit, combining high-end optical performance with an accessible price point, especially noteworthy for a T1.4 lens set.

The Vision Prime 1 lenses boast a fast T1.4 aperture, enabling filmmakers to shoot in low-light environments with natural lighting while achieving a shallow depth of field. The 24mm and 35mm lenses feature 12 aperture blades, while the 50mm lens is equipped with 18, which Sirui says results in round, creamy bokeh without the common onion-ring effect. In addition, precision engineering enables the lenses to deliver edge-to-edge sharpness, the company claims, even when fully open.

(Image credit: Sirui)

Each lens is constructed with aspherical elements, ED (extra-low dispersion) glass, and HRI (high-refractive index) glass to minimize distortion, control focus breathing, and maintain excellent sharpness, capable of resolving modern 8K sensors. Sirui has also controlled distortion across the series, reducing the need for extensive post-production corrections.

Despite their high-performance specs, the VP-1 lenses remain incredibly compact and lightweight, weighing just 590g each. The aluminum alloy body enhances durability while maintaining portability; ideal for travel, documentaries, and handheld filmmaking.

Additionally, the lenses share a uniform design with consistent weight, gear positions, and a 67mm filter thread, making lens swaps effortless without the need to adjust accessories on a gimbal.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Kickstarter campaign is expected to go live soon, providing early adopters with exclusive launch pricing of just $549 per lens (approximately £434 / AU$834) and $1599 for the set of 24mm, 35mm, and 50mm (approximately £1263 / AU$2430). Given the combination of affordability, high-end optics, and innovative mount-swapping functionality, the Sirui Vision Prime 1 lenses could quickly become a must-have for content creators looking to elevate their cinematic work.

Note: As with all crowdfunding projects, there is no guarantee that the final product will match the early depictions in the campaign – or that the final product will be completed or delivered at all. DCW does not endorse this or any other crowdfunding campaign.

You might also like

Check out our guides to the best cine lenses and the best cameras for filmmaking.