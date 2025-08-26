Looks like Viltrox is working on the world's fastest full-frame zoom

Is this the brightest full-frame zoom yet? Viltrox's AF 35-50mm f/1.4 may be on the way

There's some interesting chatter about Viltrox. Word is, it's working on a full-frame zoom lens with a f/1.4 aperture, covering 35-50mm, and featuring autofocus (!)

The rumor started on Weibo, shared by the reliable Federation of Independent Photographers, who suggest this lens could arrive around 2026. If it's real, this might be the first full-frame autofocus zoom from a Chinese manufacturer – and an unusually bright one at that.

Zoom lenses with a constant f/1.4 aperture are rare, especially in full-frame formats. Most current zooms, like the Sony 24-70mm f/2.8 GM or Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Art, focus on flexibility and sharpness but don't open up quite this wide. On the other end, primes like the Sigma 50 mm f/1.4 DG DN Art or Sony FE 35mm f/1.4 G offer that fast aperture, but without the option to reframe on the fly.

The closest existing lens to the rumored 35-50mm f/1.4 would be the Sigma 17-40mm f/1.8 DC Art which was introduced earlier this year which although really fast for a zoom, would be two-thirds of a stop slower

What makes this rumored lens so interesting is where it fits in. A 35-50mm range may not sound huge, but it's a sweet spot for a lot of everyday photography – street, documentary, environmental portraiture. Add autofocus and a wide f/1.4 aperture, and it becomes a compelling option for low-light work or anyone who loves shallow depth of field without being locked into a single focal length (like with a prime).

Viltrox has already earned respect for its compact primes, so seeing it push into a more advanced territory is exciting. If Viltrox manages to bring this zoom lens to the market, it will fill a unique spot – combining the speed and light-gathering ability of a prime with the versatility of a zoom.

Considering Viltrox's track record, this lens feels promising and is definitely worth watching. So fingers crossed that we will soon know more, and that this zoom optic actually hits the market next year.

