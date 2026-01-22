Fujifilm SX400 is the love child of a bridge camera and a CCTV bullet cam

Fujifilm has just launched a strange new camera that has a built-in 32x optical zoom. On paper, the new SX400 sounds much like a bridge camera – but this is much bigger, and bulkier, and designed primarily for surveillance purposes and claims to be able to give clear images of subjects that are several kilometres away.

The lens is built using the lens technology used on its Fujinon broadcast zoom lens, and offers a focal length equivalent to 12.5-400mm with a maximum aperture that varies from f/2.8 to f/5.6 through the zoom range

Images and video can be recorded onto a memory card via the built-in SD slot – but the camera does not have its own screen, so it connected up to a laptop or other device when in use, as well as needing an external power source.

And although it offer both optical and electronic image stabilization, this is not a camera you are likely to use handheld, as it weighs in at around 8.5 pounds (3.9kg).

For aid long distance surveillance, it has the option of haze and fog reduction filters – each with three different strengths.

Fujifilm's first SX camera was introduced in 2019, and the SX400 will become the third in the series – joining the existing SX800 and SX1600 which offer longer telephoto settings from their 40x zooms. These long-range cameras are widely used for surveillance of borders, airports, ports, highways, forests, construction sites, and elsewhere.

A key advantage of these cameras over alternative security bullet cameras is not only their optical quality, but the speed of the autofocus. Fujifilm claims that focus an be achieved in just 1/10sec.

The main customers for these camera are the security services, border forces and the military – and the prices are not usually openly advertised. But you are likely to need something in region of $30,000 is you want an SX400 when they go on sale in February.

