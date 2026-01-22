Fujifilm SX400 is the love child of a bridge camera and a CCTV bullet cam
This monster long distance camera can zoom in on people over a mile away
Fujifilm has just launched a strange new camera that has a built-in 32x optical zoom. On paper, the new SX400 sounds much like a bridge camera – but this is much bigger, and bulkier, and designed primarily for surveillance purposes and claims to be able to give clear images of subjects that are several kilometres away.
The lens is built using the lens technology used on its Fujinon broadcast zoom lens, and offers a focal length equivalent to 12.5-400mm with a maximum aperture that varies from f/2.8 to f/5.6 through the zoom range
Images and video can be recorded onto a memory card via the built-in SD slot – but the camera does not have its own screen, so it connected up to a laptop or other device when in use, as well as needing an external power source.
And although it offer both optical and electronic image stabilization, this is not a camera you are likely to use handheld, as it weighs in at around 8.5 pounds (3.9kg).
For aid long distance surveillance, it has the option of haze and fog reduction filters – each with three different strengths.
Fujifilm's first SX camera was introduced in 2019, and the SX400 will become the third in the series – joining the existing SX800 and SX1600 which offer longer telephoto settings from their 40x zooms. These long-range cameras are widely used for surveillance of borders, airports, ports, highways, forests, construction sites, and elsewhere.
A key advantage of these cameras over alternative security bullet cameras is not only their optical quality, but the speed of the autofocus. Fujifilm claims that focus an be achieved in just 1/10sec.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
The main customers for these camera are the security services, border forces and the military – and the prices are not usually openly advertised. But you are likely to need something in region of $30,000 is you want an SX400 when they go on sale in February.
If you want something more affordable, check out our pick of the best Fujifilm cameras for regular photography and video
Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Sony A7 IV, alongside his old Nikon D800 and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He is the author of a number of books including The Book of Digital Photography, which has been translated into a dozen different languages.
In addition to his expertise in photography and videomaking, he has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.