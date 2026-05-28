4 years after building a pool in his garden, photographer captures award-winning image of frog embryo inside an egg using special probe lens

Award-winning photographer says, "Seeing the details of the developing embryo was an incredibly unique and special moment for me"

Experiencing new life developing in front of the lens is a moment few ever encounter. For photographer and biologist Julian Terreros-Martin, that opportunity came unexpectedly – and has now earned him one of the UK's most prestigious wildlife photography awards.

Terreros-Martin's striking image shows a developing embry of a common frog (Rana temporaria) inside a translucent egg – a rare glimpe into early life stages of amphibian development. The image was awarded a prize in the Hidden Britain category of the British Wildlife Photography Awards.

Armed with a Canon camera and 2x macro probe lens, Terreros-Martin was able to partially submerge the lens into the water to capure the embyro with extreme close-up detail. Built-in lighting at the top of the pool helped olluminate the underwater scene, revealing intricate biological structures not visible to the naked eye.

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The Laowa 24mm f/14 2x Macro Probe lens' physical operation is little different to a more conventional fully-manual lens, you will need to think more carefully about lighting and especially composition to fully exploit its potential (Image credit: Future)

Image details

Title: New Life

Species: Common frog (Rana temporaria)

Location: Messingham, England



Shot info

Gear: Canon EOS R3 + Laowa 24mm f/14 2x Macro Probe lens

Exposure: 1/400sec, f/14, ISO 5000



The story behind the photo

Terreros-Martin explains, "During 2020, many of us around the world were isolating at home due to various lockdowns brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"My dad and I decided to build a reflection pool in our back garden as a way to continue photographing the wildlife around our house, which mainly consisted of birds and hedgehogs at night.

"Fast forward four years, and the pool remains unused and unloved, at least by us. Over this time, however, it seems that various frogs have taken a liking to our pool, so much so that they have spawned in it.

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"Using the Laowa 24mm Probe lens, I was able to partially submerge the lens into the pool and photograph what was happening underwater.

"The lights at the end of the probe illuminated the scene, allowing me to capture a close-up macro image of a single egg still attached to the rest but hanging on the edge of the spawn ball.

"Seeing the details of the developing embryo was an incredibly unique and special moment for me, both as a photographer and as a biologist.

"This experience also serves as a reminder that, given the chance, nature can bounce back. Even in our own gardens, we can find incredible wildlife moments."

The BWPA competition

The British Wildlife Photography Awards (BWPA) is one of the UK's most respected nature photography competitions, celebrating the diversity and wonder of wildlife.

Photographers compete across adult and youth categories, with winning images published in a hardback book by Graffeg.

For more winning images and full results, visit the BWPA website and explore the incredible work of this year's photographers.

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