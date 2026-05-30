Sigma CEO discusses his bucket list lens: "It's one of our missions to deliver niche lenses"

Just about every photographer has a bucket list lens – a dream camera lens that they would love to see before they die. But only a handful of photographers run a company that manufactures lenses – and thus, can make that bucket list lens a reality.

One such photographer is Kazuto Yamaki, CEO of Sigma. And there was a lens on his bucket list for years – and he wanted to make it, even though it's a pretty niche lens that may not sell many units.

In fact, it's because it's a niche lens that may not sell many units that made him want to bring it to market.

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"I’m always thinking, what is the raison d'être of Sigma? In other words, what is the reason why Sigma does business in this industry?" Yamaki told me, when I spoke to him in Japan earlier this year.

"If we only make similar products to major companies and just release them at a lower price, I don’t think it’s worth existing in this industry.

"We really want to contribute to the development of the industry and to the culture of photography. So we want the challenge to deliver something innovative, something new.

"And also, we believe it’s one of our missions to deliver niche lenses. Even though such products don’t have a huge demand, there is demand from a certain kind of photographer. So it’s our mission to satisfy those photographers.

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And so, the Sigma 200mm f/2 DG OS Sports lens was born. "That lens has been on my bucket list for many years. And I always – I'm not a smart person. So I always try to listen to opinions from others.

"For example, in the [Sigma] office, I don’t have my own office; I only have my one desk on the engineering floor, because I can hear opinions from the engineers. So from the conversation with the engineers, I can learn.

"At the same time, I always try to listen to the opinions from photographers. And many photographers asked me to make a 200mm f/2. Although they said this lens would be very niche, and Sigma won’t be able to sell a lot, but they really need it. And so it’s been in my bucket list, and then I believe it’s the right time to do it.

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ABOVE: Watch us discuss the lens on our podcast

"Every year, every one or two months, we have a product planning meeting including me, the engineers and the product planning team. And we make a road map for the, let’s say, next three to four years.

Because we know every time we discuss – especially because probably the road map for the next year, and then two years later, it’s probably fixed, but three years later we can change [the roadmap].

And every year we take the balance between the lenses that can sell a lot and support our business – like the 24-70 f/2.8, that kind of lens – but also we try to include one or two very niche lenses, although we understand that we cannot sell a lot.

But again, in order to contribute to the development of the industry, we try to makes such lenses. So the 200mm f/2 is one of those."

My hat is absolutely off to Yamaki. In a world where camera brands increasingly play things safe, only launching products that are guaranteed to please the masses, seeing Sigma cater to photography's niches is a welcome tonic indeed.

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Check out our Sigma 200mm f/2 DG OS | Sports review (spoiler alert: it's a five-star lens) and see how it compares to the Laowa 200mm f/2 AF FF.