Fujifilm X-T50 with 16-50mm zoom drops to lowest-ever price
This premium Fujifilm X-T50 bundle has never been so cheap
There is a lot to love about the Fujifilm X-T50, as you can see in our review, with a pixel-packed 40.2 megapixel X-Trans CMOS APS-C-sized sensor, 20fps shooting rate, and 7 stops of IBIS. In fact, our only real gripe was that Fujifilm had tried to pack too much into the camera, and the resultant asking price was a little too steep for our liking - particularly when paired with the premium XF16-35mm f/2.8-4 R LM WR standard zoom.
But now Park Cameras has the X-T50 + 16-55mm lens bundle for just £1,449 –that's £200 off the suggested retail price, and a £50 drop this week.
Save £200 at Park Cameras The X-T50 is the most affordable way to get Fuji's great 40MP sensor and fifth-gen processor combination – now paired with the versatile 16-50mm lens this bundle is ready to capture amazing images.
Featuring a dedicated film simulation dial, the Fujifilm X-T50 is the ideal choice for photographers eager to explore Fujifilm's extensive collection of film replications, including the latest Reala Ace.
Sharing key features with the X100VI, this camera boasts the same 40.2-megapixel X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor and X-Processor 5. However, unlike its fixed-lens counterpart, the X-T50 offers the versatility of interchangeable lenses. Compact, lightweight, and travel-ready, it delivers outstanding photo and video performance.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
