Fujifilm X-T50 with 16-50mm zoom drops to lowest-ever price

There is a lot to love about the Fujifilm X-T50, as you can see in our review, with a pixel-packed 40.2 megapixel X-Trans CMOS APS-C-sized sensor, 20fps shooting rate, and 7 stops of IBIS. In fact, our only real gripe was that Fujifilm had tried to pack too much into the camera, and the resultant asking price was a little too steep for our liking - particularly when paired with the premium XF16-35mm f/2.8-4 R LM WR standard zoom.

But now Park Cameras has the X-T50 + 16-55mm lens bundle for just £1,449 –that's £200 off the suggested retail price, and a £50 drop this week.

Featuring a dedicated film simulation dial, the Fujifilm X-T50 is the ideal choice for photographers eager to explore Fujifilm's extensive collection of film replications, including the latest Reala Ace.



Sharing key features with the X100VI, this camera boasts the same 40.2-megapixel X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor and X-Processor 5. However, unlike its fixed-lens counterpart, the X-T50 offers the versatility of interchangeable lenses. Compact, lightweight, and travel-ready, it delivers outstanding photo and video performance.