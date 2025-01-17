Finally! Fujifilm rolls out discounts on selected GF lenses!
SAVE $500 on selected Fujifilm GF zoom and prime lenses – including a portrait lens beast!
After waiting through Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday, and the Christmas sales with no discounts on Fujifilm's medium format GF lenses, it seemed like GFX shooters had missed out on any savings. But this week, Fujifilm surprised us with some impressive discounts – and these deals are definitely worth checking out!
The discounts appear to knock off $500 from each of the selected lenses, making them a significant deal. What's even better, these discounts seem to be available across multiple retailers, including B&H Photo, Adorama, and Amazon.
The lenses on sale are:
Save $500 A premium portrait lens with a superwide maximum aperture that gives great bokeh.
Save $500 With an effective 79-158mm zoom range, this has a built-in optical stabilizer.
Save $500 The f/1.7 maximum aperture is the fastest in the GFX current lens family - only matched by the Fujifilm GF 55mm f/1.7 R WR.
Save $500 Probably the best all-round standard zoom for the GFX camera system.
Save $500 The only wide-angle zoom for Fujifilm medium format digital cameras.
These lenses are some of the best in Fujifilm’s GF lineup and, as someone who has used them extensively, I can personally vouch for the incredible sharpness of the GF 110mm f/2 and the versatility of the GF 100-200mm f/5.6.
In particular, the GF 110mm f/2 is rarely discounted this heavily, making this a great opportunity to grab it while it's priced under $2,500. Equivalent to an 87mm lens on full-frame, the GF 110mm is, in my opinion, the ideal portrait lens for any GFX shooter. Its wide f/2 aperture, combined with the medium format sensor, produces exceptional subject separation, razor-sharp detail, and beautifully rendered bokeh.
Given how rarely these lenses go on sale, I wouldn’t expect these deals to last long. So, don’t miss out – check out your local camera store or online retailers soon!
Kalum is a professional photographer with over a decade of experience, also working as a photo editor and photography writer. Specializing in photography and art books, Kalum has a keen interest in the stories behind the images and often interviews contemporary photographers to gain insights into their practices. With a deep passion for both contemporary and classic photography, Kalum brings this love of the medium to all aspects of his work.