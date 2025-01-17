Finally! Fujifilm rolls out discounts on selected GF lenses!

After waiting through Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday, and the Christmas sales with no discounts on Fujifilm's medium format GF lenses, it seemed like GFX shooters had missed out on any savings. But this week, Fujifilm surprised us with some impressive discounts – and these deals are definitely worth checking out!

The discounts appear to knock off $500 from each of the selected lenses, making them a significant deal. What's even better, these discounts seem to be available across multiple retailers, including B&H Photo, Adorama, and Amazon.

The lenses on sale are:

These lenses are some of the best in Fujifilm’s GF lineup and, as someone who has used them extensively, I can personally vouch for the incredible sharpness of the GF 110mm f/2 and the versatility of the GF 100-200mm f/5.6.

A portrait taken with the Fujifilm GF 110mm f/2 (Image credit: Kalum Carter)

In particular, the GF 110mm f/2 is rarely discounted this heavily, making this a great opportunity to grab it while it's priced under $2,500. Equivalent to an 87mm lens on full-frame, the GF 110mm is, in my opinion, the ideal portrait lens for any GFX shooter. Its wide f/2 aperture, combined with the medium format sensor, produces exceptional subject separation, razor-sharp detail, and beautifully rendered bokeh.

Given how rarely these lenses go on sale, I wouldn’t expect these deals to last long. So, don’t miss out – check out your local camera store or online retailers soon!