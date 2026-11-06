Five of the top ten best-selling cameras in Japan come from a single manufacturer. However, Canon has managed to interrupt its dominance at the top with the EOS R50.

Sony rules Yodobashi's latest camera chart for the first half of October, accounting for half of all entries. And at the top spot is a compact full-frame camera released in 2023: the Sony A7C II with zoom lens kit claims the number one slot – it still has what it takes to outsell newer releases.

The A7 V follows at three and, interestingly, both cameras appear again further down the ranking: the A7 V sits in seventh in a zoom lens kit configuration, while the A7C II takes eighth with its body-only version.

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1. Sony A7C II Zoom Lens Kit | Silver | Black

2. Canon EOS R50 Double Zoom Kit | Black | White

3. Sony A7 V

4. Fujifilm X-M5 + XC15-45mm Lens Kit | Silver | Black

5. Fujifilm X-T30 III + XC13-33mm Lens Kit | Silver | Black | Charcoal Silver

6. Canon EOS R5 Mark II

7. Sony A7 V Zoom Lens Kit

8. Sony A7C II Body | Silver | Black

9. Sony ZV-E10 II Double Zoom Lens Kit | Black | White

10. Canon EOS R10 + RF-S18-150 IS STM Lens Kit

Sony's Top 10 dominance

Sony A7C II review insights: "The camera still is one of the best options for content creators looking for the smallest and most compact camera, while still getting pro-level features. As with Sony’s other recent cameras, Sony has offered up the very best of its video capabilities, but the A7C II is also the body for hybrid creators who care just as much about stills photography, with its rangefinder-style EVF" (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Seeing Sony dominate Yodobashi's top ten camera chart is nothing new.

The manufacturer has done it before, leaving competing brands behind. The Sony A7C II ($2,098 / £1,799) and A7 V ($2,898 / £2,399) have, in particular, become regular fixtures in the rankings since they entered the market.

Launched in December 2025, the Sony A7 V is the brand's newest full-frame camera. In the month following its release, it quickly climbed the sales rankings and maintained a strong position.

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The Sony A7 II, meanwhile, has been a top ten regular for nearly three years. Its excellent balance of performance and value has made it an incredibly popular choice, not just in Japan.

The only other Sony camera model featured in the ranking is the ZV-E10 II ($1,198 / £824), which launched in July 2024. A popular choice among vloggers, the camera comes close to delivering the ideal vlogging experience, combining video features with a relatively accessible price tag.

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