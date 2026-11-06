The increasing reliance on screens has given way to a rise in screen-free cameras – and one new camera brand from South Korea has an unusual take on the trend. The Humans of Authenticity (HOA) A1 is a minimalist 16MP compact camera where the camera’s entire clear body is the viewfinder.

While the retro trend for transparent tech is back, the HOA A1 is intentionally using a clear design so that the camera body itself becomes the viewfinder. That creates a camera that puts less between the photographer and the subject, with the electronics hidden inside a thick frame and circular lens unit.

The unusual design is catching some attention on the internet on the heels of “viewfinder cameras” like the Godox C100. And the transparent, minimalistic design is unusual – but not the only weird part of the HOA A1.

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HOA comes from the South Korean company Lutra Inc, a company that builds enterprise AI tools. But beyond the A1 being the parent company’s first consumer product, the HOA A1 is essentially an anti-AI camera that comes from a company with strong roots in AI.

The HOA A1, beyond the screen-less design, also uses built-in authentication. Using blockchain technology, the camera connects to the internet to publicly record an authentication certificate in a process called ShootProof. While similar to existing authentication certificates like C2PA, ShootProof allows the photographer to remain anonymous while still writing a certificate of authenticity.

While an AI company creating an anti-AI camera feels ironic, the decision is very much by design. In an interview, Lutra CEO Seon Jong-yeop said that the inspiration for the camera came while building AI.

(Image credit: HOA)

“We started our business with deep learning even before AI gained the attention it does today,” the CEO said (machine translated). “However, early last year, while building and supplying AI in the heart of Silicon Valley, I could see the future. I realized that AI content would truly engulf the world."

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"I began to worry whether the joy of observing and sharing each other's lives could be sustained, and furthermore, whether anything trustworthy would remain," the CEO continued. "Paradoxically, I started developing authenticity verification technology with the thought that perhaps technology could prevent the negative side effects of technology itself, and HOA was created to put that technology directly into people's hands.”

Beyond the unusual design and authentication built in, the HOA A1 uses a Sony-made 16MP 1/2.53-inch sensor paired with a 26mm equivalent lens and a built-in battery rated for up to 90 minutes of continuous shooting. HOA says creators can see their photos by “tapping your smartphone to the back of the camera.”

In addition to the blockchain-based authentication certificate, the camera has a signature mode that allows photographers to leave their hand-drawn signature in the corner of each photo.

The company hasn’t yet shared sample images coming from the new camera.

The company says that the HOA A1 is expected to launch on December 21. The camera is expected to cost about $289 (about £216 / AU$420 / CA$408.

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Love the idea of low-tech, anti-AI cameras? These are the best screen-free cameras. Or, take a look at cameras with C2PA Authentication.