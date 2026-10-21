Analog photography has been making a comeback over the last few years, including instant film. Now, Fujifilm is working to increase production of its popular Instax film again – a move that’s expected to increase Instax film production by 70 percent compared to 2022 by the time the new production facility begins operations in 2027.

Earlier this week, Fujifilm Japan announced a three billion yen investment at the company’s Ashigara Site Kanagawa Factory – about $18.9 million / £14.2 million / AU$27 million / CA$26.7 million at current exchange rates. The investment will help expand production for Instax film.

The updated production facility is expected to begin operating in the spring of 2027 and be fully operational by the following year. Fujifilm says it's expected to increase film production by 20 percent compared to the current fiscal year.

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(Image credit: James Artaius)

But, the announcement isn’t the first time that Fujifilm has increased Instax production. Alongside additional investments in Instax from the past few years, the combined enhancements are expected to increase film production by 70 percent compared to 2022.

Last year, Fujifilm said that Instax reached record-high sales numbers for the fifth year in a row. The year before that, Fujifilm reached a 100 million unit milestone in cumulative worldwide sales.

Analog film and retro camera tech have been rising in recent years. Instant film brings some of that same analog charm, but without the wait and cost to send a roll of film to a lab for developing – though Fujifilm’s disposable film cameras have been on the rise in recent years too.

“For Gen Z digital natives that grew up with the ubiquity of smartphone photography and social media, using analog and instant film adds an opportunity to stay ‘present in the moment’ versus significant screen time being spent reviewing, posting, editing, and tracking likes and comments,” Fujifilm North America vice president of marketing and consumer products Ashley Reeder Morgan told Digital Camera World earlier this year.

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Morgan also noted that, while at the beginning Instax users tended to skew towards younger generations, in recent years the Instax user group has become more diversified.

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