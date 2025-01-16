Lowest price EVER on Polaroid's Gen 2 instant cameras!

I'm a bit of a Polaroid geek, and the company makes some of the best instant cameras – but they tend to be a bit more expensive than their rivals from Instax. Not right now, though!

Polaroid's latest Generation 2 Now cameras have just hit their lowest price ever, with savings of up to £39 on these brilliant analog nostalgia machines when you buy direct from Polaroid. While the Now+ is my personal favorite, all three deliver brilliant results.

The best savings are available if you've never ordered from the Polaroid store before, as you can register as a new member and get an exclusive first-timer discount! Here are the savings on offer…

Polaroid Now Generation 2: was £119.99 now £81 at Polaroid SAVE £38.99 This is your classic Polaroid camera, using the company's unique photochemistry to produce those nostaligia-filled prints just like the ones in your old family photo albums! (Price for non-New Members is £89.99)

Polaroid Now+ Generation 2: was £139.99 now £108 at Polaroid SAVE £31.99 If you're serious about shooting, the Now+ is the model to go for thanks to its slew of creative features, physical lens filters, and shooting modes available via the Polaroid app. (Price for non-New Members is £109.99)

I own eight Polaroids, including vintage models from the Seventies and Eighties, and these Gen 2 updates really are some of the best cameras ever to bear the name.

You can check my Instax vs Polaroid guide to see what the main differences are, but honestly – to me there's nothing better than Polaroid's Now series. You don't even have to check what type of instant film you need, as they accept both i-Type and 600 film.

The standard Polaroid Now is your traditional, straightforward point-and-shoot Polaroid with an autofocus system that chooses the right lens for you, a flash that delivers great exposures, and a built-in USB-chargeable battery.

For serious shooting, the Polaroid Now+ Generation 2 adds serious creative control, with manual features like aperture mode and light painting, a tripod mount for long exposures, physical lens filters and even a lens cap!

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's rare to find Polaroids discounted by this much, so I wouldn't waste any time if you're interested – I don't know how long this deal lasts!

(Image credit: James Artaius)

You might also like…

Check out the different instant camera film sizes to see how all the formats differ, and take a look at our tips on how to take a Polaroid picture (hint: you don't shake it!).