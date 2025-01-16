Lowest price EVER on Polaroid's Gen 2 instant cameras!
Some of my favorite Polaroid cameras have hit their lowest ever price – you can save up to £39!
I'm a bit of a Polaroid geek, and the company makes some of the best instant cameras – but they tend to be a bit more expensive than their rivals from Instax. Not right now, though!
Polaroid's latest Generation 2 Now cameras have just hit their lowest price ever, with savings of up to £39 on these brilliant analog nostalgia machines when you buy direct from Polaroid. While the Now+ is my personal favorite, all three deliver brilliant results.
The best savings are available if you've never ordered from the Polaroid store before, as you can register as a new member and get an exclusive first-timer discount! Here are the savings on offer…
SAVE £38.99 This is your classic Polaroid camera, using the company's unique photochemistry to produce those nostaligia-filled prints just like the ones in your old family photo albums! (Price for non-New Members is £89.99)
SAVE £30.99 This special edition Polaroid camera is a collaboration with the design wizards at Eames, boasting an exclusive color finish and the Eames logo for an exclusive, upmarket look. (Price for non-New Members is £109.99)
SAVE £31.99 If you're serious about shooting, the Now+ is the model to go for thanks to its slew of creative features, physical lens filters, and shooting modes available via the Polaroid app. (Price for non-New Members is £109.99)
I own eight Polaroids, including vintage models from the Seventies and Eighties, and these Gen 2 updates really are some of the best cameras ever to bear the name.
You can check my Instax vs Polaroid guide to see what the main differences are, but honestly – to me there's nothing better than Polaroid's Now series. You don't even have to check what type of instant film you need, as they accept both i-Type and 600 film.
The standard Polaroid Now is your traditional, straightforward point-and-shoot Polaroid with an autofocus system that chooses the right lens for you, a flash that delivers great exposures, and a built-in USB-chargeable battery.
For serious shooting, the Polaroid Now+ Generation 2 adds serious creative control, with manual features like aperture mode and light painting, a tripod mount for long exposures, physical lens filters and even a lens cap!
It's rare to find Polaroids discounted by this much, so I wouldn't waste any time if you're interested – I don't know how long this deal lasts!
James has 22 years experience as a journalist, serving as editor of Digital Camera World for 6 of them. He started working in the photography industry in 2014, product testing and shooting ad campaigns for Olympus, as well as clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal. An Olympus / OM System, Canon and Hasselblad shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and he loves instant cameras, too.