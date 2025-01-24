Fujifilm Instax sales to exceed $1 billion

This graph from the Fujifilm presentation is titled 'Instax Sales Trends', and translates as: 'Sales of ¥150 billion were achieved in the fiscal year 2023, sales are expected to reach a new record high in the fiscal year 2024'

Fujifilm's Instax business is expected to exceed its previous record sales of ¥150 billion ($960m / £775m / AU$1.5b) in the 2024 fiscal year. The projected figures were announced during a video press conference unveiling the flagship Instax Wide Evo hybrid instant camera (linked below for reference, but it's in Japanese and there's no translation available).

“チェキ”「instax WIDE Evo™」新製品発表会／富士フイルム - YouTube Watch On

In the press call, Fujifilm's Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer and General Manager of Imaging Solutions, Masato Yamamoto, had this to say about the sales of Instax cameras: "Sales, including Instax devices, film, and accessories, reached a record high of 150 billion yen in fiscal 2023. Sales of new products are also doing very well, and we are confident that sales in fiscal 2024 will also reach a new record high."

The graph from the presentation at the top of this news story shows that sales have grown significantly since 2010, and the Instax business is exceeding all expectations, with Fujifilm increasing its production capacity for Instax cameras. Fujifilm will announce its official 2024 Q3 financial results (October-December 2024) on February 6, 2025.

Many film cameras in Fujifilm's Instax range rank among the best instant cameras. By comparison, the best digital instant cameras combine a digital sensor with a printer, so you have the best of both worlds with the ability to save your images digitally and print them instantly. We can't wait to try the Instax Wide Evo for ourselves, and will, of course, bring you a full report when we can. In the meantime, it's listed by several retailers as being available for pre-order.