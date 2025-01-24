Fujifilm Instax sales to exceed $1 billion
The projected figures show that Fujifilm is expecting 2024 to be a record-breaking year for its Instax range of instant film and hybrid cameras
Fujifilm's Instax business is expected to exceed its previous record sales of ¥150 billion ($960m / £775m / AU$1.5b) in the 2024 fiscal year. The projected figures were announced during a video press conference unveiling the flagship Instax Wide Evo hybrid instant camera (linked below for reference, but it's in Japanese and there's no translation available).
In the press call, Fujifilm's Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer and General Manager of Imaging Solutions, Masato Yamamoto, had this to say about the sales of Instax cameras: "Sales, including Instax devices, film, and accessories, reached a record high of 150 billion yen in fiscal 2023. Sales of new products are also doing very well, and we are confident that sales in fiscal 2024 will also reach a new record high."
The graph from the presentation at the top of this news story shows that sales have grown significantly since 2010, and the Instax business is exceeding all expectations, with Fujifilm increasing its production capacity for Instax cameras. Fujifilm will announce its official 2024 Q3 financial results (October-December 2024) on February 6, 2025.
Many film cameras in Fujifilm's Instax range rank among the best instant cameras. By comparison, the best digital instant cameras combine a digital sensor with a printer, so you have the best of both worlds with the ability to save your images digitally and print them instantly. We can't wait to try the Instax Wide Evo for ourselves, and will, of course, bring you a full report when we can. In the meantime, it's listed by several retailers as being available for pre-order.
Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as News Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related.
Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights.
Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N.