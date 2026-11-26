A more conventional Joseph Hall photograph of a different team from 1888, photographed at a stadium instead of a studio

A remarkable photograph of a world-championship-winning baseball team (see below Instagram post) is currently sitting at an eye-watering $11,500 bid. The photograph is being auctioned by sports memorabilia, comics, and Americana specialist Huggins & Scott, and is a Joseph Hall team photograph of a triumphant New York Giants baseball team.

But the photograph’s value isn’t just due to the prominence of the team and players. Its age and rarity also put it in a sought-after bracket. For one, it’s a rather large example, measuring roughly 13.63 x 10.38 inches. Look closely, and you’ll notice the team is set against a studio backdrop, while other known cabinets of the team were photographed outside, within a stadium.

Not only would Joseph Hall have been using large-format cameras and photographic plates, but 19th-century printing processes and equipment were crude by modern standards. As Huggins & Scott points out, a cabinet image like this was probably only reproduced “a few times”.

Still, it’s a very good example, in very good condition. The auction notes “very minor foxing/toning” and a small patch of discoloration, but enlarge the image on the website and the photograph still looks extremely clear and crisp.

The photograph featured on a Sporting Times Cigar card, with the auction listing stating: “This is the ONLY example of this particular Joseph Hall New York Giants imperial cabinet photograph we have ever seen, making it one of the rarest of all Joseph Hall team cabinets.” Bidding started at $7,500 and, with just 14 bids, has quickly reached $11,500.

If you’re a casual baseball fan like me, you might be thinking: the New York Giants are an NFL team; there’s no such thing as the New York Giants in the National League. Well, that’s because the New York Giants moved to San Francisco in 1958 and subsequently became the San Francisco Giants. This image is a piece of sporting and photographic history.

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