A retro instant camera with folding bellows? I sure hope this leaked image of TTArtisan's next product is for real
TTArtisan has launched another teaser on an upcoming product – and it seems to support the rumor of a folding instant camera
The last week of February is shaping up to be one of the biggest weeks for new gear launches in 2025 so far – but with CP+ beginning tomorrow, February 27, the new gear that has already launched this week is just the start. Case in point – I know from the teasers that TTArtisan, a China-based company known for affordable optics will be showcasing a new product at the show. But a leaked image from Asobinet suggests the product isn’t a lens but a retro-style Instant film camera. As a fan of retro gear and instant film both, I sure hope the leak is the real thing.
Absoinet says that an exclusive source has told them that TTArtisan will be releasing a retro camera. Details in the leak were slim, but the image appears to show a red camera with old school folding bellows with an instant picture sticking out of the side.
Rumors should never be treated as absolute truths. But, in the case of TTArtisa, the company has already shared a few teasers. The first teaser simply revealed that TTArtisan would be launching a new product at CP+ 2025, but did not reveal details on even what category that product would fall under.
A later teaser, however, revealed additional details, including a February 27 launch date with a video offering “A hint of new product we’ve NEVER done before.” The video shows a rectangular object that opens and appears to spit out a photo. From that, we know not only that something is launching tomorrow, but something that TTArtisan hasn’t done before.
While the teasers don’t say for sure what product is coming, none of the details seem to discredit the leak either. A software translation of the leaked image says "Mechanical charm” offering more hints towards potential features.
My collection of vintage film cameras includes a few bellows cameras, but they take the old Type 40 instant roll film that isn’t around anymore. I would love to experience taking film photos with a bellows camera. Naturally, I don’t necessarily have to wait around for such an experience. I could use something like the Mamiya 6 with 120 roll film, or the Mint InstantKon RF70 instant film camera with bellows. Both those options are pricey, however, so I hope that, if the rumored TT Artisan camera exists, it follows the same affordability of the brand’s lenses.
