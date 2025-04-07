Is Fujifilm hiking film prices? Rumor sparks budget concerns, but the cost is only changing in one region

Last week, Fujifilm Japan announced a price increase on selected film products that would increase the cost from between 21 to 52%, sparking concern in the film community over a price hike. However, Fujifilm North America said that the announcement applies only to Japan and that prices aren’t changing in other regions at this time.

Fujifilm Japan announced last week that prices for 135 color negative film and 135 and 120 reversal film, as well as 135-type disposable cameras, would be increasing. The company cited the rising cost of materials and transportation as the reason behind the change.

The translated press release, shared by Fuji Rumors, indicates that the color negative film would be increasing between 21 and 22%, the disposable camera around 44%, and the reversal film between 31 and 52%.

I reached out to the company’s US representatives, however, to clarify if that price hike will extend outside Japan. "The price increase is only relevant to Japan,” a Fujifilm North America representative said. “We are not instituting any additional price changes in other markets at this time.”

While Fujifilm film prices are not increasing outside Japan, the cost of analog photography is often viewed as an obstacle to those wanting to embrace the trend of using real retro cameras.

Companies including Kodak have announced price hikes in recent years, along with ending the sale of bulk film for respooling. When working with film, the cost of the film itself also needs to be taken into consideration with the cost of developing the film.

The announcement of additional tariffs for imports to the US has also sparked concern among photographers over the potential cost increase to cameras, lenses, and other photo gear. While the camera companies that Digital Camera World has spoken to have yet to confirm if the tariffs will alter the cost of cameras, the tariffs continue to fuel uncertainty in the industry.

