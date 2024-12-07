Did Kodak just monopolize the color film market for photographers?

While the film will still be sold in individual rolls, the change cuts a popular way to save on the costs of film

Kodak will no longer sell longer bulk rolls of film outside of motion picture productions, a move that could impact the cost of color film emulsions like Ektachrome for stills photographers.

Buying large reels of film meant for video, and respooling them to smaller 36 exposure rolls for stills cameras, was a popular workaround to help drop the rising costs of film, used both by enterprising photographers and resellers. However, Kodak recently shared that it is no longer selling longer bulk rolls outside of film productions.

Film photographers on Reddit reported that their usual purchase of bulk 35mm rolls of popular films like Ektachrome were being denied, leaving the online community wondering if the practice of respooling – both by photographers and companies that resell the smaller rolls – will soon no longer be possible.

In a phone call with the Kodak Americas ordering system, a representative confirmed that motion picture rolls are no longer being sold to general consumers. "As per management, general consumers can qualify for the film if they are shooting for a motion picture project by filling out a production form, Resellers can not buy 35mm film for now."

Purchasing motion picture film requires filling out the ordering form, which includes a signature of an authorized production representative, and waiting for approval. The representative noted that the film also isn’t being sold to resellers, saying it is the primary reason for changing how the longer rolls are sold.

In the r/AnalogCommunity on Reddit, one film photographer shared a screenshot of an email from Kodak saying that the Ektachrome Reversal 100D is "only for use in motion picture productions."

The same photographer noted that the bulk load film workaround used to cost around $8-$9 per roll in the US. B&H currently sells Ektachrome 35mm in a 36 exposure roll for $22 in the US, while Wex currently sells the film for £39 in the UK and Camera Warehouse for AU$45 in Australia.

While the Ektachrome Reversal 100D is still listed as available for special order in bulk rolls through retailers like B&H, the change could mean a steep rise in costs for photographers that favor Kodak’s color emulsions. Small businesses like Reflex Lab previously respooled the larger film to sell for a lower price. The company's Ektachrome rolls, which are about $17 in the US, are now listed as sold out on its website.

The change comes a few months after Kodak Alaris was acquired by a private equity firm, as the cost of film continues to rise along with the number of photographers using film over digital.

