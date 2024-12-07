Did Kodak just monopolize the color film market for photographers?

By
published

Kodak confirms new limitations that effectively raises third-party film prices

Kodak film boxes are displayed in a store in New York, on Friday, May 4, 2007
While the film will still be sold in individual rolls, the change cuts a popular way to save on the costs of film (Image credit: Bloomberg / Getty Images)

Kodak will no longer sell longer bulk rolls of film outside of motion picture productions, a move that could impact the cost of color film emulsions like Ektachrome for stills photographers.

Buying large reels of film meant for video, and respooling them to smaller 36 exposure rolls for stills cameras, was a popular workaround to help drop the rising costs of film, used both by enterprising photographers and resellers. However, Kodak recently shared that it is no longer selling longer bulk rolls outside of film productions.

Hillary K. Grigonis
US Editor

With more than a decade of experience reviewing and writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer and more.

