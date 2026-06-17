This award-winning medium-format compact camera may just be proof that one lens is all you need
The Fujifilm GFX100RF recently won a technical award in Japan, and I think it's a good example of how minimalist setups can be the secret to great photography
Fujifilm recently announced that the GFX100RF – a compact, fixed-lens medium-format camera boasting a whopping 102MP medium-format sensor – won a Technical Award from the Japan Society of Photographic Sciences (JSPS).
Looking at the camera, I have to agree with the recognition. Fujifilm has arguably carved out a new niche, as this is the first truly digital medium-format shooter offering ridiculously crisp resolution and a fixed lens in a compact body.
Granted, the GFX100RF is far from cheap, retailing at $5,400 / £4,074 / AU$7,739, and requires compromise to only work with a single 35mm focal length (28mm full-frame equivalent).
However, despite these drawbacks, for me, it’s a solid example of how minimalist setups pairing the right lens with the right camera body can be the key to taking great photos, but also to motivating you to do more photography in general.
One of the main praises the GFX100RF received during the awards ceremony was for its optimized lens and body design.
From the behemoth MP count to the bespoke fixed 35mm f/4 wide-angle lens, Fujifilm geared every decision behind the model with rendering maximum-quality images in medium format in mind.
Obviously this is a minimalist setup for photographers with higher budgets and more experience, but those with less cash to splash or just getting into photography can replicate the approach, albeit at much lower resolutions.
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Take a Fujifilm X-T5 paired with the XF 16-80mm f/4 R OIS WR lens, or a Sony A6700 matched with a Sigma 18-50mm f/2.8 DC DN, for example.
Both of these setups provide an excellent balance of image quality and minimal weight thanks to the optimal pairing of camera body and lens in compact APS-C-sensor designs.
The X-T5’s respectable 40MP sensor and the XF 16-80mm f/4 R OIS WR’s top-notch edge-to-edge sharpness work really well together for shooting things like landscapes.
And the Sony A6700’s class-leading autofocus pairs well with the Sigma 18-50mm f/2.8 DC DN constant f/2.8 aperture, especially for portraiture.
Of course, an interchangeable-lens system won’t always be as light as the GFX100RF’s fixed-lens design, but you get the idea.
A single setup consisting of a portable camera body thoughtfully coupled with a lens that maximizes that camera’s specs can do more for your photography than multiple cameras and lenses.
As for the other GFX100RF features the JSPS liked, it commended the aspect ratio switching dial and digital teleconverter switching (for cropping into the center of the sensor) for expanding the “range of photographic expression”.
I particularly agree with the aspect ratio switching dial and hope to see other brands incorporate this into future models.
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I’m a writer, journalist and photographer who joined Digital Camera World in 2026. I started out in editorial in 2021 and my words have spanned sustainability, careers advice, travel and tourism, and photography – the latter two being my passions.
I first picked up a camera in my early twenties having had an interest in photography from a young age. Since then, I’ve worked on a freelance basis, mostly internationally in the travel and tourism sector. You’ll usually find me out on a hike shooting landscapes and adventure shots in my free time.
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