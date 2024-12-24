One of our favorite Sony compact cameras is at its lowest price yet – just $348

The compact camera’s recent fame has meant the portable cameras have seen a significant uptick in price, but one of our favorite Sony compact cameras has dropped to just $349 during last minute holiday sales. The Sony ZV-1F vlogging point-and-shoot camera is 30% off right now from B&H, Adorama, Amazon, or even direct from Sony. Sony hasn't put a date on this deal, so it may disappear quickly.

The Sony ZV-1F sits on our list of the best Sony cameras as a budget pick. Normally priced at about $500, the point-and-shoot camera is even more affordable with end-of-the-season sales. Despite that budget price point, the ZV-1F packs in a 20MP one-inch sensor, a great size for keeping the camera body small but getting better-than-most image quality. Geared towards vloggers, the ZV-1F is packed with beginner-friendly features for those just starting out on YouTube or TikTok.

Sony ZV-1F: was $501 now $348 at BHPhoto The Sony ZV-1F is a budget-friendly compact camera packed with video features. But end-of-the-season sales make the compact camera an even sweeter deal for under $350 with bundled accessories. It's a great choice for beginning vloggers, though serious videographers will want something more substantial.

In our Sony ZV-1F review, we found the camera to have an edge in 4K video as well as ergonomic features like its tilting LCD screen. It’s a no-frills camera, so there are better vlogging cameras out there like the ZV-E10 II mirrorless option. But, the beginner-friendly controls and compact size are hard to beat at this price point.

B&H bundles the $350 deal with a free 128 GB 200MB/s SD card and case, making it the better choice over Amazon. Adorama also offers a similar deal, but with a slower bundled memory card. Or, if you pick it up directly from Sony, you can get a free Peak Design Cuff wrist strap and another year tacked onto the warranty rather than the memory card and case.

