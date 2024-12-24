One of our favorite Sony compact cameras is at its lowest price yet – just $348
The compact camera’s recent fame has meant the portable cameras have seen a significant uptick in price, but one of our favorite Sony compact cameras has dropped to just $349 during last minute holiday sales. The Sony ZV-1F vlogging point-and-shoot camera is 30% off right now from B&H, Adorama, Amazon, or even direct from Sony. Sony hasn't put a date on this deal, so it may disappear quickly.
The Sony ZV-1F sits on our list of the best Sony cameras as a budget pick. Normally priced at about $500, the point-and-shoot camera is even more affordable with end-of-the-season sales. Despite that budget price point, the ZV-1F packs in a 20MP one-inch sensor, a great size for keeping the camera body small but getting better-than-most image quality. Geared towards vloggers, the ZV-1F is packed with beginner-friendly features for those just starting out on YouTube or TikTok.
The Sony ZV-1F is a budget-friendly compact camera packed with video features. But end-of-the-season sales make the compact camera an even sweeter deal for under $350 with bundled accessories. It's a great choice for beginning vloggers, though serious videographers will want something more substantial.
In our Sony ZV-1F review, we found the camera to have an edge in 4K video as well as ergonomic features like its tilting LCD screen. It’s a no-frills camera, so there are better vlogging cameras out there like the ZV-E10 II mirrorless option. But, the beginner-friendly controls and compact size are hard to beat at this price point.
B&H bundles the $350 deal with a free 128 GB 200MB/s SD card and case, making it the better choice over Amazon. Adorama also offers a similar deal, but with a slower bundled memory card. Or, if you pick it up directly from Sony, you can get a free Peak Design Cuff wrist strap and another year tacked onto the warranty rather than the memory card and case.
With more than a decade of experience reviewing and writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer and more.