New Sony camera for vlogging is coming tomorrow: how to watch and what to expect

Sony has sprung a new camera launch on us, with the announcement scheduled for tomorrow – Thursday October 13 at 10:00 EDT / 15:00 BST / 01:00 AEDT on Friday.

The tagline for the launch is "elevate your vlogging", with the familiar silhouette of Sony's ZV line of cameras – so we can fully expect this to be a new member of the family that so far includes the Sony ZV-1 (opens in new tab) and Sony ZV-E10 (opens in new tab), two of the best vlogging cameras (opens in new tab) on the market right now.

We'll be expecting familiar features such as a fully articulating screen and large integrated microphone with bundled wind muffler ("dead cat"). But what will be different, this time, to distinguish the new camera from the existing models?

Well, the current rumblings are that it will be a fixed lens camera but with a fixed focal length – with a 20MP sensor and a 20mm optic. This would set it apart from the ZV-1, which has a fixed lens but a zoom one (a 24-70mm equivalent f/1.8-2.8), and the ZV-E10, which is an interchangeable lens camera.

You can watch the live launch with us tomorrow, via the YouTube livestream video link below. We'll report all the announcements, features and specs of the new camera (and how it fits into Sony's current lineup) in real time.