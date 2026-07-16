Where to pre-order the new Sony RX10 V: Here's where to get this big-sensor bridge camera in the US or UK

The long-awaited Sony RX10 V has finally arrived, bringing one of the most capable all-in-one camera ranges firmly into the modern era. Combining an enormous zoom range with Sony’s latest autofocus and processing technology, this premium bridge camera is designed for photographers who want to capture almost anything without carrying a bag filled with lenses.

For photographers in the United States wondering where to preorder the Sony RX10 V, there are currently two confirmed options: B&H Photo and Adorama. Both retailers have listed the camera for $2,298, giving buyers a choice between two of America’s best-known specialist photography stores.

(Image credit: Hillary K. Grigonis / Future)

Where to buy in the US?

The Sony RX10 V is available to preorder from B&H Photo for $2,298. B&H currently lists the camera as a new item that is coming soon, making it a straightforward option for photographers who want to secure their place in the queue before the first stock begins shipping.

B&H is likely to be the natural first choice for many photographers, particularly those who regularly purchase cameras, lenses, and accessories from the retailer. As an established specialist camera dealer, it also offers the reassurance of recognized customer service, clear returns information, financing options, and optional protection plans.

Adorama is also accepting preorders for the Sony RX10 V at the same $2,298 price. Like B&H, it is one of the largest specialist photography retailers in the United States and offers financing, additional protection plans, and potential reward points for customers enrolled in its loyalty program.

Choosing between B&H and Adorama will therefore largely come down to personal preference, previous experience with each retailer, available financing, and any rewards or account benefits. Both are established options for photographers looking to secure the Sony RX10 V ahead of its general release.

(Image credit: Hillary K. Grigonis / Future)

UK photographers also have several confirmed pre-order options. The Sony RX10 V can currently be ordered directly from Sony or through specialist retailers Park Cameras and Clifton Cameras, giving British buyers three established places to secure the new bridge camera.

Buying directly from Sony will appeal to photographers who prefer to order straight from the manufacturer. It also provides the reassurance of dealing directly with the company responsible for the camera, alongside access to Sony’s own customer service and financing options.

Park Cameras is another strong option for UK buyers. As one of the country’s best-known independent photography retailers, it offers specialist advice, finance and trade-in services, making it particularly attractive to photographers who may want to exchange existing equipment against the cost of the RX10 V.

Clifton Cameras is also accepting preorders and provides another trusted specialist option. The retailer is known for its personal customer service and photography expertise, which may appeal to buyers who would rather preorder through an independent camera store than a larger electronics retailer.

The RX10 V is the fifth generation of Sony’s celebrated all-in-one superzoom camera and retains the extraordinarily versatile 24-600mm-equivalent ZEISS Vario-Sonnar T* lens. Its 25x optical zoom covers everything from wide-angle landscapes and travel photographs to portraits, sports, birds, aircraft, and distant wildlife, all without requiring the photographer to stop and change lenses.

The lens offers a relatively bright f/2.4-4 maximum aperture and built-in Optical SteadyShot stabilization. This makes it particularly useful when shooting at longer focal lengths, where even small amounts of camera movement can affect image sharpness.

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

At the heart of the camera is a 20.1MP one-inch stacked Exmor RS CMOS sensor paired with Sony’s BIONZ XR processing engine and a dedicated AI processing unit. This combination enables blackout-free continuous shooting at up to 30fps, supported by as many as 60 autofocus and auto-exposure calculations every second.

Sony has also equipped the RX10 V with its Real-time Recognition autofocus system, which can identify humans, animals, birds, insects, cars, trains, and airplanes. An automatic subject mode can determine the appropriate target type, while human pose estimation helps the camera continue tracking a person even when their face is obscured or they turn away.

Video capabilities have received a substantial upgrade as well. The RX10 V can record uncropped 4K footage at up to 60p, alongside cropped 4K 120p recording for high-frame-rate and slow-motion sequences.

Support for 10-bit 4:2:2 recording, All-Intra compression, S-Cinetone, S-Log3, and custom LUTs makes the RX10 V a far more serious hybrid camera than its predecessor. It should therefore appeal not only to photographers, but also to filmmakers and content creators who want one camera capable of covering a huge range of situations.

The camera uses Sony’s high-capacity NP-FZ100 battery, with a claimed capacity of approximately 630 photographs per charge. Other useful additions include a 3.68-million-dot electronic viewfinder, a tilting touchscreen, USB-C connectivity, improved grip contours, and a single UHS-II-compatible SD card slot.

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

At $2,298 in the US, the Sony RX10 V is certainly not an inexpensive bridge camera. Its appeal, however, lies in its ability to replace an entire collection of interchangeable lenses with one fixed 24-600mm zoom.

For wildlife photographers, travelers, aviation enthusiasts, sports shooters, and anyone who values versatility over the ability to change lenses, it promises an unusually complete photographic package. The convenience of having such a wide focal range permanently attached could also make it particularly useful for photographers working in dusty, wet, or fast-moving environments where changing lenses is inconvenient.

US photographers can currently preorder the Sony RX10 V from either B&H Photo or Adorama. UK buyers, meanwhile, can secure the camera directly from Sony or through Park Cameras and Clifton Cameras.

With demand likely to be strong after such a long wait for a successor to the RX10 IV, placing an early preorder may be the safest way to secure Sony’s latest all-in-one powerhouse from the first available stock.

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