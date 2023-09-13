Sony Burano brings 8K cine camera in a portable package for a princely $25,000

By Sebastian Oakley
published

Sony announces the Sony Burano, an 8.6K small factor pro-grade cinema camera in its CineAlta range, but it will cost you!

Sony Burano
(Image credit: Sony)

Sony has today announced a new model in the company's lineup of professional cinema cameras in the CineAlta range, the Sony Burano. This new camera comes in a compact package and sits neatly between the company's flagship camcorder, the Sony FX9, and the top-of-the-range cinema camera, the $59,000 Sony Venice 2.

Above: launch video for the Sony Burano

Unveiled in time for IBC 2023, the Sony Burano offers a small-style form factor that packs a serious punch, offering a massive 8.6K CMOS sensor, that not only matches the top-of-the-line Sony Venice 2 8K's exceptional imagery, but it also incorporates Sony's renowned autofocus technology, which is a massive boost for solo filmmakers when facing fast-paced environments with challenging focus. The sensor also offers both full-frame and Super35 modes.

(Image credit: Sony)

The Sony Burano is equipped with the same rugged and reliable PL- and E-mount system as the Venice series, enabling you to select your glass from a huge selection of lenses.

The PL mount is also compatible with all Super35 and full-frame PL lenses in both spherical and anamorphic versions, which gives filmmakers added flexibility. It also supports Cooke/i technology for frame-by-frame metadata and ZEISS eXtended Data. The E-mount will also support metadata when using Sony E-mount lenses.

(Image credit: Sony)

(Image credit: Sony)

A unique offering to the Burano is its in-camera image stabilization for both Sony E- and Arri PL-mount lenses, which is a first in any digital cine-style capture. This new PL-mount feature provides a 3-axis pitch, yaw, and roll stabilization with high, low, and off options. 

E-mount lenses benefit from the 5-axis pitch, yaw, roll, x, and y stabilization with active, standard, and off settings - which is an interesting take on a pro-grade cine camera, giving the arguably lesser lens system more stabilization and options - least these lenses are cheaper than the PL alternatives!

(Image credit: Sony)

Intuitive user features include a detachable viewfinder and LCD screen combo that functions as a controller for the Burano. A handy Home button replicates the "big six" (FPS, EI, Shutter, ND, Look, and WB) functions that will be familiar to Venice users who are looking for that perfect - B-cam to mirror with their Venice 2.

This package costs a massive $25,000 / £25,790 so is out of reach for most cinematographers - even though it is under half the cost of the Sony Venice 2. But for those wanting an additional setup to their Sony Venice or who are looking for a pro-grade setup that can adapt to various jobs and projects it's not a bad price to pay for a portable 8.6K package.

