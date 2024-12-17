No longer a rumor, the Nexus G1’s modular design and adaptive lens mount is what happens when filmmakers make cameras

When a teaser video of a new boxy 6K cinema camera called the Nexus G1 hit the web last year, many were quick to question if the camera was in fact real. But start-up Nexus Camera has officially unveiled details on the Nexus G1, a long list that includes a number of modular features from multiple storage and battery options to even the ability to use multiple lens mounts. The company calls the G1 a cinema camera with “unparalleled usability designed by filmmakers for filmmakers.”

As teased last year, the Nexus G1 is built around the Black Magic 6K Super 35 Raw imaging system, giving the cinema camera a 6K full-frame sensor with dual gain ISO and up to 13.4 stops of dynamic range. The camera can record in Blackmagic BRAW (6K, 50fps) or Apple ProRes (4K, 60fps).

Nexus Camera says that the company is completely independent from Blackmagic, but notes that Blackmagic approved the project and assisted with technical questions. Nexus Camera is an authorized Blackmagic Design dealer, while the G1 camera itself comes with a 12 month warranty.

Nexus G1: The ultimate filmmaker's cinema camera - YouTube Watch On

While the G1 is built around an existing sensor, the upcoming camera takes on a modular aspect to several different pieces of the design, starting with the lens mount. The G1 will have a built-in EF mount. However, an add-on accessory called the AutoLock enables the camera to swap mount adapters with the press of a button, including Micro Four Thirds, PL, and other lens mounts.

Even the G1’s storage takes on a modular stance. The G1 can record to SD cards, CFast 2.0 and external USB-C drives. The G1 also has a slot for a Nexus MaxDrive, which the company says offers fast recording at half the cost of CFast cards.

The G1 is also compatible with several different batteries, allowing for a 3-hour battery life with a lighter weight or even an 8-hour with a larger battery. The camera itself has an internal backup power supply that lasts for up to 30 minutes, allowing for hot swaps, or switching out the battery without interrupting the recording.

An optional module gives the G1 an electronic neutral density filter, adjustable from two to seven stops including automatic adjustments.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The external five-inch (12.7 cm) monitor furthers the modular customizable theme of the camera and can be mounted from several points on the camera body and works with a single cord. A built-in touchscreen at the top accesses the camera’s menu and settings.

The Nexus G1’s magnesium alloy and carbon fiber exoskeleton has 64 mounting points to further customize the camera’s setup, including a grip that houses several controls. Built-in rig rods extend to support extra accessories and slide back into the body of the camera when not in use. Integrated FIZ (focus, iris, and zoom) ports allow filmmakers to control manual cinema lenses from the camera's built-in controls using accessories.

As a filmmaker's camera, the G1 has a long list of different ports, including two XLR inputs, Phantom power, preamps, two D-tap, four USB-C, and four Lenmo ports.

Nexus says it expects to begin manufacturing at the start of 2025, with shipping slated to begin in the second quarter of the year. The company expects to list the camera at $3,300 / £2,600 / AU$5,180, but notes that followers and supporters that sign up on the website can get the camera for $2,980 / £2,348 / AU$4,677. In comparison, the Black Magic 6K Pro retails for about $2,500 / £1,970 / AU$3,924, but uses a format similar to a mirrorless camera rather than the boxy, modular design of the G1.

Adding on to the modular camera will also drive up the cost. The AutoLock to adapt to different lens mounts is expected to cost $250 / £197 / AU$392, plus the cost of the mount adapter which has yet to be determined. The electronic ND module is expected to cost $380 / £299 / AU$596. Grips, top handles and Max drive are also added costs, along with optional upgradeable SDI switchers and Lenmo power ports.

Nexus currently has a waiting list on its website to be notified when the camera first launches.

You may also like

For more gear inspiration, explore our top picks for the best cinema cameras or browse the best cinema lenses.